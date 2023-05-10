The first Thursday of May is the National Day of Prayer. This day was created in 1952 by Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It is a day that unifies all faith groups to pray for our nation. In this current climate of our nation, we certainly need prayer. This celebration has taken a long time to get to where it is now. In 1775, the first Continental Congress called for a national day of prayer. In 1863, Abraham Lincoln called for the national day of prayer. In 1952, Congress called for and established a law for the day to be nationally celebrated, and finally, in 1988, President Ronald Regan changed the day to be celebrated on the first Thursday of May. (www.nationaldayofprayer.org/about)
At Living Faith last Thursday, we celebrated the National Day of Prayer. We opened the church from 10-2. We were looking to provide a place where people could come in and join us and pray how they saw fit, regardless of their religious beliefs. I was there to answer questions if there were any or direct on how to pray. There are so many different ways to pray! I always tell people to pray the way that makes them feel comfortable, what feels right to them. I have heard people start praying by saying things like “Dear God,” to “What’s up, God? It’s me….” Prayer gives us a direct line to be able to speak to God. Prayer is a powerful tool. We are requesting God to do something or to even listen to us, and the Good News is that God does listen to us.
The Holy Bible also gives us different ways to pray. Jesus teaches us the Lord’s Prayer as one example of a way to pray. But how do you pray? I was once asked to pray for a particular football team to win; that is something I will not do. I will pray that the team plays their best, but not for them to win. I feel that asking for a particular team to win would be an abuse of prayer because, in the same breath, you’re asking the other team to lose. I live my life almost in a constant state of prayer. In my interaction and daily life, I involve God in my decisions. I tend to imagine Jesus just sitting next to me in my everyday life. Paul the Apostle, in his letter to the Thessalonians reminds us, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing.”
Let’s talk more about the National Day of Prayer. When I first learned about this day, I was confused as to why it was needed because we should always be praying as good people of faith. Then, I began to realize the value of a collective prayer. An entire group of people praying for justice, peace, and hope would undoubtedly have power. When we pray, we highlight what is on our minds, or on those who are directing the prayer to. In highlighting this, we can also listen and become acutely aware, and when many people are acutely aware, we make decisions differently.
Next time you are in your prayers, lift this world and the current state of affairs. I genuinely believe that if we all bring it to whatever God we pray to, a solution will present itself. Together, we can make prayer make a difference.
The Rev. Adam Randazzo is the pastor of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Beverly and Ipswich.