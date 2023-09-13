Finding benedictions has been my favorite church job.
In the Christian Science church, our pastor is the Bible and our textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” by Mary Baker Eddy. Lay congregation members read a weekly Bible Lesson from these books, the same lesson for all the churches.
The First Reader chooses hymns, a scriptural passage to introduce the Bible Lesson, and, to finish, a benediction from the Bible.
A First Reader told me a benediction should be unconditional. It has no strings: “The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee” (Numbers 6:25). Or “Fear not little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom” (Luke 12:32). Or maybe, “... the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the Lord that hath mercy on thee” (Isaiah 54:10). But not, “If ye be good and obedient, then ye shall eat the good of the land” (Isaiah 1:19). We should be sent off with a blessing, not a homework assignment.
We need to remember where the goodness, mercy, and all the gifts come from. As Mrs. Eddy explains it: “To those leaning on the sustaining infinite, to-day is big with blessings” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. vii). and blessings are for everyone: “(W)hatever blesses one blesses all, as Jesus showed with the loaves and the fishes — Spirit, not matter, being the source of supply” (p. 206).
When I was a First Reader, sometimes I wasn’t sure I’d found a true benediction. Maybe I was distracted by the beauty of the language and didn’t see a hidden catch. But I had a secret ally. My father-in-law had been a First Reader, and my husband had kept his Bible. When uncertain, I would look up the verse in question in Dave’s Bible. If he had underlined it in red, we agreed: Unconditional!
When you first hear an unfamiliar word and find out what it means, it seems to pop up everywhere. For me, it was the same with benedictions. I worked in a health food store during my term as a First Reader. After a customer brought their selections to the counter, paid, and gathered their bags, there was a quiet moment. I’d say, “That’ll make a good dinner.” or, “Your kids will love this.” Or the shopper would chime in: “It smells good already.” I saw that a benediction was an offering of grace on whatever good thing had transpired. Even after a sneeze: Bless you!
The other day, I was walking my dog. A woman with a handsome poodle remarked on how we need our dogs to get us outside. Yes, I replied, “They give us a sense of purpose. Walking without a dog, I’d wonder what I was doing out here!” As we parted, she said: “May you find purpose on your own the rest of today.”
Her benediction came true. It dawned on me that my purpose that day was to write this column, and I should write it about benedictions.
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room Librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.