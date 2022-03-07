The last time I wrote an essay on the pandemic, I optimistically thought that it would be the final time I wrote something pertaining to this insidious illness. That was back in May of 2021. My two daughters, along with my son-in-law, had just visited and we had not been together since Christmas of 2019. Things were looking up, hope was in the air, as was our laughter at being together. The springtime breezes rustled the newly greened trees, and the scent of lilacs from beneath my kitchen window floated upwards, as did the hopes of so many of us for the pandemic to be ending.
And then came the Delta variant to cast a pall over the summer’s sunshine and as those cases fell and we were not only vaccinated but boosted, omicron emerged and here we are another school semester still distancing in classes and wearing masks. Yet sometimes it is hard to hear my students. Those for whom English is not their first language, have always spoken more softly – and now beneath a mask understanding them is made even more difficult. I’m certainly not a lip reader, but I’m surprised how much seeing a person’s face and watching their mouth move helps you understand what they are saying. Besides that, I miss seeing their faces, their beautiful faces – the smiles, the frowns, the look that tells you they understand a concept completely, and the look that implies I might have to go over the explanation I just gave once again. Faces tell us so much.
And while remote learning has saved many of us – it is not a replacement for in-person teaching. There is the energy produced in a classroom, the serendipitous realizations about a piece of writing or a discovery made, the simultaneous humor we all shared, the congratulations for a student on a presentation well done and bravely delivered.
I’m not wild about wearing a mask – but I do not want this pandemic to last one minute longer than it has to. I don’t want to get COVID in any of its myriad of variants or find out that I was the person who was susceptible to “long COVID” or the many other aftereffects of the virus, such as a distressed heart, or it might leave me with lingering brain fog (not good for anyone, especially teachers). I told my students that I would continue to wear a mask, as there are people in my life I cannot risk making sick.
As well, there are other side effects of mask-wearing, that at the beginning were not evidenced. In the past, I’d walk into a classroom and the students would be softly chatting amongst themselves, checking assignments, or talking about the weekend. Now the classrooms, hallways, and the lines for lunch are quieted. I believe the masks have impeded our ability to talk to one another, especially if somewhere in the back of our minds, having a conversation with someone can cause them or us to become sick.
I hope this long and lingering illness is behind us and we begin to find each other and our voices once again. Maya Angelou wrote, “A friend may be waiting behind a stranger’s face.” I trust that when we move on, we can find those friends, new and old, now that we can see their faces, their smiles.
Regina Robbins Flynn teaches in the English Department at Salem State University.