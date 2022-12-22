The plain fact is that there are a lot of people in this immense country of ours, and each of them has a life and a story, and we just don’t (and can’t) know most of them. That is, neither the people nor their stories.
When I write that, it sounds obvious. But we don’t often enough let the implications of that reality — the existence of countless individual lives — impress us.
I am thinking about this subject because I recently watched a new movie — filmed in 2019 and released in 2020 — that asks us to focus on what it means to live in a society, a country, comprised of millions of different human lives.
The movie, titled “The Last Shift,” is the story of one old white guy, Stan, who has worked at a small-town fast-food takeout restaurant for 38 years. The restaurant is located in Albion, Michigan, a hollowed-out, rust-belt community where Stan went to high school, dropped out after 11th grade, and has spent the rest of his life.
Stan is about to retire, and the movie takes place during his last few days at the restaurant, where he has been asked (ordered, really) to train his replacement for the one-man night shift.
Stan’s replacement is a young (maybe 22 or 23) black man, Jevon, who has been released from jail and is on probation. Jevon must hold down a job or be reincarcerated.
Initially, the movie gives us what you might expect. Jevon and Stan, literally black and white, and generations apart, have difficulties navigating each other’s perspectives and prejudices. They each think the other has had advantages, and that it is the other one who holds racial stereotypes.
Initially, the film’s audience falls into these easy perspectives too. We see Stan’s identity as that of a poor, uneducated, unworldly, aging white man. We see Jevon as a poor, unmotivated, do-the-minimum, immature black man.
But events unfold, to challenge the film’s audience, and to slowly transform the movie and what we thought we were watching.
Other characters — both black and white, and young and old — are introduced, and soon racial stereotypes and easy narratives fail to describe anybody in the movie. We realize the film is about people, not their skin color, age, politics, or lack of wealth.
As we learn more about Stan and Jevon, and the people and circumstances around them, we see the shapes of their lives and the perspectives they hold, as products not of their will and initiative, but as long-developing outcomes of what they know and have experienced.
Do Stan and Jevon ultimately see this? I won’t tell you, but a movie viewer certainly does. Stan and Jevon are both fundamentally decent and gentle people. They are both poor, and they are both taken advantage of by the power structures in America.
In many ways, you won’t find a man more disempowered than Stan. Jevon is too young, smart, and politically astute to be disempowered, but he knows that that state awaits him if he isn’t careful.
As we peer into their lives — as if a neutral observer — we can see how similar they are. Each man is a virtual prisoner of each unfolding day, each week, and each month. Neither man is really in charge of his life, and each is wide open to being bounced by people, events, and society.
They each hold articulated goals, but are either confused, uninformed, unable, or blocked by circumstances while they get through each day. Truth is, their lives are playing out one work-shift at a time.
To the movie viewer, the solidarity that these two men should have is obvious. Their tormentors have been life itself. They have been marginalized. They could switch families, ages, and skin color and neither’s life would be substantially different.
The film reveals the essence of being a human being. Each of us lives a unique human life, filled (or not) and shaped by family, childhood, schooling, peers, emotion, experiences, and work. Every life is specific, but the process whereby we end up as ourselves is one that works on each of us similarly.
You would think that understanding that this unavoidable process created each of us, and understanding how little we actually know about the lives and stories of our fellow citizens, would combine to produce some bedrock patience and tolerance for one another. Yet in this time of political polarization, many of us are able to disparage millions of people who are unseen and unknown to us.
We simply forget that we don’t know them. We don’t know their stories. Unless we make an effort, the lives of millions of ordinary people — especially economically marginal people — remain invisible to us. Then, if invisible, they are not consequential to us.
Too easily and consistently, we are swept along in a state of division — and alienation from other citizens as ordinary as us — when it would be far more fitting, natural, and useful to be in solidarity.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.