The unveiling of the MLK sculpture, “The Embrace”, has unleashed a torrent of comments ranging from high praise, disgust, bewilderment, and the ultimate irony that the statue is a white racist comment (the artist is Black). Once again, monument mania has reared its head in the U.S.: What famous figures in our history are worthy of public display and emulation and which should be put in museums to be either praised or reviled by the public or melted down?
My personal reaction to the sculpture is twofold: “What the…?” And, “Couldn’t they have done better?” But we are not alone in allowing inanimate objects to cause such animus. “Brits demand Churchill statues to be taken down: ‘He’s a racist!’” What?! Winston Churchill, arguably the reason we aren’t all speaking German today, is a racist? Yes and yes. Winston held the fort against Hitler until Adolph was stupid enough to declare war on the U.S., but he expected that after the war the sun would never set on millions of little brown people who would appreciate the continued blessings of British rule. He was wrong, and the British people added insult to injury by voting him out of office immediately after Germany surrendered (thanks for your service, Winnie!).
Our dispute is considerably more acrimonious because it is laced with a problem which has been festering, sometimes erupting, since the first slaves were purchased in Jamestown in 1619: Racism.
Let’s start with Columbus. After bumping into America on his way to India, in three subsequent trips he helped kill off most of the “Indians” on the islands, 2-3 million Tainos, through disease, murder, and slavery. Off to the museum with you, Chris! The father of our country, George Washington, had slaves as did many of our founding fathers. He has been described as “The Indispensable Man”: No Washington; no United States. What to do? Can we carve an asterisk on Mt. Rushmore or find another face for the $1 bill: An admirable man but…? Faneuil Hall is named after a man who made his living on slavery. A no-brainer: Name it Auerbach Hall. We already have a statue of Red there, and he would be the last person you’d accuse of racism.
All of today’s biggie universities had connection to the slave trade: Harvard, Yale, Brown, Dartmouth, et al. We might rename it the Ebony League. Certainly Abe Lincoln is beyond criticism? Not totally, but the Emancipation Statue in Boston with a freed slave kneeling at Lincoln’s feet is perhaps a good example of something to be placed in a museum to be debated.
Statues of Confederate generals absolutely should be placed in museums or melted down. The most egregious of these is Robert E. Lee who, contrary to the oath he swore as a U.S. Army officer “to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic”, chose to fight for his “country” Virginia. Many argue that with his leadership of Union forces (he was offered the job and refused) the Civil War would have been over in less than a year. (His “replacement” statue — now the only statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond — Arthur Ashe, an African-American tennis player, could be considered controversial.)
Most of the statues of Confederate leaders were erected at the height of the new slavery, Jim Crow, as an in-your-face challenge to civil rights and a glorification of the Lost Cause. Ten U.S. Army bases are named after “traitors to their country” in the words of Gen. David Petraeus, and are an insult to such great American patriots as Washington, Grant, Eisenhower, Sgt. York, Colin Powell, Pat Tillman. President Woodrow Wilson’s name is being removed from Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs because of his blatant racist attitudes and actions. FDR locked up 120,000 Japanese-Americans after Pearl Harbor. Get out the asterisk again?
Racism is a serious problem in America. Do not trivialize it. Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn if the Boston University mascot is named Rhett or that the word “field” as in field of studies should be replaced because it suggests cotton fields. I do not mean to make light of the racial question, but there has to be a more reasoned approach to solving the race question than renaming football teams, P.C. policing of the language, pulling down or erecting statues, demeaning and attacking police, and looting and burning businesses. Those are either worthy of ridicule or crimes and should be treated as such.
Jim McNiff, of Danvers, is a retired English Department chairman and U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.