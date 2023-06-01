Most of the discussion about guns centers on three issues: The number of guns (insane/what’s the problem?); the number of gun deaths (insane/what about auto deaths?); what can be done (something!/”our thoughts and prayers…blah blah, blah”).
Knowing full well that I probably will say nothing not said before or change anyone’s mind, I want to air my thoughts on some basic gun issues.
The Second Amendment. “A well-regulated militia being necessary to the security of the State, the right of the people to bear arms shall not be infringed.” A living amendment or settled law? The Founding Fathers were looking back and forward when they wrote this. They remembered why the first battles of the Revolution at Lexington and Concord were fought: The British attempt to seize colonist’s munitions, the first step of a tyrannical government being to disarm its citizens. There was a distrust of a standing army (expensive too), but Shays’ Rebellion in 1786-87 showed the need for a military force to insure “domestic tranquility”, and they knew the British were lurking, looking for any opportunity to reverse their defeat in the Revolution. Thus the new stronger Constitution with the amendments to back up the new setup. A militia was adequate to put down Shays’ Rebellion and the later Whiskey Rebellion, but was woefully inadequate in the War of 1812 when the British burned down the White House. If the Founding Fathers were around today, I think they would smile with approval at the solution: Each state having its own “well regulated militia”, their National Guard, subject to both state and federal control. They would scoff at the idea that a group such as the Proud Boys are a well-regulated militia. The second part of the amendment does not mention God, so those people who say they have a God-given right to own a gun are using the Lord’s name in vain. Again, if the Founding Fathers were alive today and saw the enormous firepower available to just about anyone (America’s rifle until the Civil War was a single shot muzzle-loader), they might suggest some infringement would be appropriate for perhaps criminals, crazies, incompetents, immature youth, et al.
The AR-15: Armalite Corporation designed the Armalite-15 (AR-15) in the ‘50s to be a lightweight, automatic or semi-automatic combat assault rifle capable of firing a large volume of fire from a 30-round magazine, the bullets capable of shredding whatever they hit. They sold the patent to Colt who used it to develop the M-16, a combat assault rifle with the same capabilities as the AR-15. Sales of the AR-15 languished due to the Assault Weapons Ban in 1994 but exploded in popularity after the act expired in 2004, to the point that the NRA dubbed it “America’s Rifle.” It is the weapon used in the most hideous mass shootings. My 27-year-old college graduate grandson owns a legally obtained AR-15, which he periodically fires at a shooting range (once with his mother). He does not hunt with it (“Not sporting: Like shooting fish in a barrel”), doubts that it is an appropriate home defense weapon and is appalled that anyone would turn the gun on another human. Again, I see the Founding Fathers nodding approvingly of such a gun owner.
“Automobiles kill as many people as guns, but we don’t demand that automobiles be banned.” Car manufacturers design automobiles to be a safe means of transporting human beings. In order to operate such vehicles, a person must be of a certain age deemed mature. He must undergo training in the safe operation of a vehicle and know the regulations governing its use. If he violates said rules, he can be penalized, in some instances by denying him the right to drive a car. Guns are designed with one purpose: To put holes in objects, animate and inanimate. Again, I think the Founding Fathers would agree that the same process that a person must undergo to operate a vehicle should be at least as stringent to allow a person to own and use a gun. At present, such a process in the U.S. is feeble at best and indeed seems to be going in the opposite direction.
“The solution for a murderer with a gun is another person with a gun.” Studies done by the U.S. Army show that a significant number of soldiers for different reasons hesitate to fire their weapons in combat, but when the firing begins, it is very difficult, due to fear, uncertainty, adrenalin, to stop the firing. These are troops trained with weapons to be used in combat. Should we arm teachers? I asked my 110-pound elementary schoolteacher daughter, who has fired several weapons, the following questions. Would you carry a weapon in the classroom? Answer: “How would I carry it? A shoulder holster? Goodbye to close contact and hugs! Lock it in my desk? What could go wrong?” Could you shoot another human being? Answer: “I don’t know, but I would be afraid of hitting one of the children.” If you asked the 200-pound male history teacher the same questions, you would probably get the same answers. Put a policeman in every school? Danvers has eight public and four private schools. Tightening up security measures would be just as effective and less draining of resources (I know that sounds harsh). How about a random number of armed citizens in a nightclub, mall, music concert? I call your attention to the above Army studies of people under the stress of fear, confusion and adrenalin. Who’s the bad guy and who do the police shoot when they arrive? Statistics about shooters thwarting other shooters vary: The FBI says 4.4%, the NRA 34.4%. Split the difference, it still could result in a free-for-all shootout.
The situation today is not promising. 1) Virtually any person in the United States who wants a weapon can get it, legally or illegally. 2) Most gun owners are responsible, sane people who abhor the violence, but are wary of their perceived “slippery slope” of gun confiscation. 3) Despite the grisly reality of small children being shot to pieces, Congress will do little. 4) Red Flag laws like the ones recently passed in Michigan seem like a reasonable start, but are being resisted in court and even by some in law enforcement who have to carry out the mandates.
What’s my solution? Not my problem…yet.
Jim McNiff lives in Danvers and fired many weapons during his military service (he fired Expert). He does not own a gun (he feels that a baseball bat is a better home defense weapon than spraying ill-directed gun rounds around his house and neighborhood). and he does not hunt (his favorite movie is “Bambi”).