It is a source of constant embarrassment to me that we have four cats, especially because it’s my fault that we have four cats. Over a certain period of time, my response to being unhappy with a cat was to get another cat and see if that cat could make me any happier. Doing the same thing again and again hoping to get a different result is the definition of insanity, and fortunately after four cats I got my meds adjusted. So the nightmare if not ended is at least suspended at four cats. No more. Absolutely not. Now it’s just a matter of outliving them.
There are precious few benefits to having four cats in the house but one benefit is the near-complete absence of rodents. For some evolutionary reason I don’t understand, cats are crazed with hatred toward some 40% of the world’s mammals: small hairy creatures with short limbs, long tails, and continuously growing incisors. (A rodent has to keep gnawing on things in order to keep its teeth from growing into enormous scimitars — which would be impressive, sure, but would also complicate scurrying and other activities.)
Cats murder mice? You won’t hear me complaining. Here in New England, as I’ve learned the hard way, there are lots of very old houses, and very old houses tend to be porous. Warped wood, busted brick, corners that haven’t met since Calvin Coolidge — they’re all just tiny pest-passageways. The vermin come and go as they please, toll-free. When lawmakers began regulating truth in advertising, they considered requiring New England real estate agents to reveal rodents-per-square-foot. Perish the thought. A law like that would have killed the Ipswich economy.
Mice in our neighborhood clearly think of my 205-year-old house not in terms of Doug’s domicile but of rodents’ recreation. A family of voles once set up a sort of bucket brigade to convey Meow Mix, a single kernel at a time, from our cat’s food bowl to their storage unit under our kitchen. The voles were so successful that a couple teenage mice on break from school signed up to help.
A single cat couldn’t keep up with the intrepid interlopers. But four cats turn your home — even the most permeable old place — into a virtually impenetrable fortress. We used to see or hear the occasional telltale skittering in the ceiling or behind the couch, but no more. Rodents have learned to avoid the Death Zone. At night, they gather around a tiny campfire in the woods out back, and grownups tell scary mouse-murder stories to keep the young’uns from getting any crazy ideas.
Still, kids will be kids. A few weeks ago I relayed the heartbreaking news that mice had invaded a storage bin in our garage and ruined our Christmas nutcracker collection. Many human readers responded with kindness and compassion. (One dear friend consoled me in my loss by delivering a lovely gift: a small mouse-proof nutcracker, made of solid metal.)
But young punk rodents, reading the same account, got cocky, I guess. They decided life in my garage storage bins — which is a cushy life for a rodent, if you ask me — wasn’t good enough for them anymore. I don’t know what the tipping point was — alcohol or drugs or maybe anti-vax misinformation on Facebook — but something tragically snapped in one of those young rodent minds, and they made the brash decision to go where the mouse maps clearly say “There Be Cats.”
It was a Sunday morning. I will never be able to un-see it. I came downstairs from my bedroom, heading bleary-eyed toward the coffee pot, when I stopped short. There on the living room carpet was the corpse of a mouse. You can tell a mouse is dead because it’s not doing anything annoying.
One of our four cats, in full uniform, was standing nearby. On duty, but trying to look nonchalant. Cats on patrol enjoy their work, but they also know that humans are unpredictable when it comes to cleaning up cadavers. There’s always the possibility of someone going “Eew! What’d you do?”
I gave Puck a high-five.
P.S. Ipswich Curbside Compost takes mouse carcasses.
Doug Brendel and the felines live on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Follow them all via DougBrendel.com.