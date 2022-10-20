“Jews will not replace us! Jews will not replace us!” chanted hundreds of Nazi wannabes in Charlottesville, forsaking their parents’ basements for a weekend of tiki-torching and comparing tattoos.
These Hitlerettes would consider as fake news the current number of Jews in the world: 6 million in the U.S., 8 million in Israel, 15 in the world. How is it then that such a minuscule percentage of the world’s population, .2%, in a homeland, Israel, the size of New Jersey, have been and still are the subject of so much hatred, discrimination and violence?
The Jews themselves record the first instance of a pattern that would repeat itself up to the present day in their “Book of Exodus” when Pharaoh, fearful of the growing population and influence of Jews in Egypt, slaughters their firstborn and enslaves the Jews. Escaping years later with only the shirts on their backs (a common theme from then on), reach their Promised Land 40 years later and build their temple. The Babylonians then conquer them, destroy their temple and hold them in captivity for 70 years until they returned to rebuild their temple minus four tribes.
The Romans next tried to subdue this “stiff-necked race” but failed, so they destroyed the temple and scattered the Jews throughout the empire, the Diaspora. Arriving in Europe, they prosper despite being relegated to limited areas, one of which is in Venice where Jews were limited to an area called the Ghetto, the first, but not last, use of the word. Again against all odds, they prosper.
Because Christians could not loan money for interest but Jews could, they made their living as money lenders. This is famously portrayed in Shakespeare’s antisemitic ”Merchant of Venice” where a merciless, conniving Jewish moneylender named Shylock (a name and an attitude thereafter a not-so-veiled allusion to Jews) demands ”a pound of flesh” from his Christian debtor.
Everywhere they went they survived through hard work, sacrifice and living by their wits. Yet every time they prospered, they were suspected of doing it illegally or in league with some malevolent force. Blamed for everything from the plague to being Jesus’ killers (the Catholic Church graciously ”exonerated” the Jews of that crime in the 1960s), they were, after persecution, massacres, and expropriation of their property, expelled from England (1290), Germany (1350), Spain and Portugal (in 1492), and Russia (1900s).
We are familiar with that last expulsion from “Fiddler on the Roof”, where the Jews of a small Jewish village are forced to leave by the czar, once again with the clothes on their backs because…they are Jews. Tevya, the village milkman, asks, “I know we are your chosen people, Lord, but couldn’t you chose someone else once in a while?”
This all culminates with the greatest crime against the Jews, the Holocaust, in which virtually all European countries collaborated with Hitler to round up and ship their Jews to the extermination camps and expropriate their property. After the war, the U.N. in 1947 designated Israel as the Jews’ homeland, but this was not acceptable to the neighboring Arab countries who attacked the Jews “to drive them into the sea”. Jewish courage, sacrifice, and unwillingness to give in defeated them then and in three subsequent wars.
What is the situation today? Continued attack on the Jews. “Jews control everything”, “Rich Jews caused the California wildfires with lasers from space”, “The Holocaust never happened”, “Jews orchestrated 9/11”. An antisemitic group has even issued a map with the location of over 500 Jewish-related activities in the Boston area with the ominous declaration that this “network” must be “disrupted and dismantled.”
What is to be done to defeat this rising tide of hatred?
- Ideas such as mentioned above must be met head-on with ridicule, facts and, if necessary, legal action
- Government officials such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, author of the outlandish Jewish laser story, must be opposed and not elected.
- Israel, the only true democracy in the Middle East, must be supported.
- Every decent, fair-minded person must every day share the Jewish mantra, “Never again!”
Jim McNiff, of Danvers, is a retired English Department chairman and Army lieutenant colonel and his dog Wally loves him.