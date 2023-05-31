I said a bad word today.
You’re reading this later, but as I’m writing this, it’s today. It’s that Sunday you loved, this past holiday weekend (after a frustratingly chilly May), when suddenly it was 88 degrees. I mean Fahrenheit.
(If it was 88 Celsius, it would be 190 Fahrenheit, and that’s not likely to happen till 10 or 12 years from now. Unless the Republicans completely take power in Washington; then, all bets are off. Buy bikinis now.)
What I’m saying is, I uttered a bad word today, out of my mouth — an expletive — on Sunday, the Sunday before Memorial Day.
It was 88 degrees in coastal Massachusetts, and 88 is just wrong, if you ask me, because I came here for the mild weather.
I’m glad my mom wasn’t here to hear the bad word I said.
Nobody lives in the Arizona desert heat for 24 years (as I did) and then longs for more hot weather. I don’t do the “outdoors.” So I was uneasily hanging out on my screen porch this past Sunday, trying to tolerate the heat — you were probably at the beach, or cooking out, totally loving it. Hurrah! I’m glad for you. “Hot weather!” Yay. But I was on my screen porch, thinking I was safe from the bugs.
But when I came here to New England, I didn’t account for the midges.
So I got a bug bite today. Which is why I said a bad word.
Midges aren’t the only bugs in coastal Massachusetts, of course, but they are the ones I have to pay the greatest attention to, because as it turns out, the midge is the one bug whose bite I’m allergic to.
Midges get through the tightest of screens. Yeah. My screens. The tightest screens manufactured in the entire world, which I paid extra for. Marvel-Studio-movie screens. Screens you can hardly breathe through.
Screens keep out bugs? Forget that. Midges rule.
Some time ago, when I first went to my local doctor with a painful, itchy inflammation of my epidermis, she recoiled in horror. (You never want to see your doctor recoil in horror.)
“We need to do something about this!” she said.
Of course, she was speaking from the standpoint of empathy. For which I am grateful.
“We can address this condition,” she said, “but I can’t do anything about prevention.”
Prevention! Like I’m living in the jungles! What do I need? A screen over my bed? Over my head?
This morning, with my arm swelling up, minute by minute, my forearm looking more and more like Popeye, I started chugging an anti-allergy medicine. And slathering myself in anti-itch cream.
And I’m thinking back, across my life...
I didn’t say bad words in the Arizona desert. It was God-awful hot, but I didn’t cuss. I didn’t say bad words in Chicago, even when the winter winds whipped through my five layers of clothing as I waited for the bus on Lake Shore Drive. I worked for a time in Ohio, and I went to college in Missouri, but did I cuss there? No. The weather, and the bugs, were survivable.
But now, with my arm red and swollen to embarrassing proportions — like an over-ripe mango, but with less market value — I am cussing.
As far as I can tell, all the deadliest bugs have congregated here, in preparation for New England’s summer season.
And they have dedicated themselves to biting me.
In my antique New England homestead, it’s not feasible to move from room to room with a midge-bite allergy. Your arm is bigger than your head, and you can’t get through the narrow colonial-era doors between the living room into the kitchen.
We’ve reached out to antique-house renovation experts to inquire about emergency measures, to enlarge the doorway.
I may spend the summer in the outhouse.
Saying bad words.
Don’t tell Mom.
