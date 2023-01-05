As I reflect on the norms and ways of society today, and compare them to what would be needed if we were going to create a just and sustainable society, I see a large distance separating the two.
In a myriad of present-day arrangements — across nearly every aspect of modern society — we embrace conventions and practices that would have to change if we were to get serious about preserving civilization in this century.
Probably, you’re familiar with some of the needed changes. Most of us, by now, are aware that burning fossil fuels puts carbon dioxide into the air. Many of us, therefore, are supportive of expanding our use of solar and wind energies.
Most of us, by now, understand that plastic doesn’t get recycled in meaningful quantities, and we therefore support reducing plastic use generally.
Most Americans in the Midwest and West understand the water crises in the Colorado River Basin and the Ogallalah Aquifer. Consequently, they are reevaluating longstanding water-use practices.
Many citizens today are starting to rethink consumption generally. Finally realizing that the Earth’s resources are finite and extremely limited — relative to the human population — some people are starting to wonder what material standard of living is sustainable for 8 billion people.
There are innumerable luxuries and material excesses that characterize modern living. I have been pondering one of them — second homes — as I just read “Evicted,” by Matthew Desmond. Published in 2016, the book is a study of poverty, homelessness, and the many ways that people can get caught up in the eviction process.
Formal, documented evictions number in the millions each year in the United States, and “informal,” negotiated (but still forced) evictions happen roughly twice as often.
The factors behind poverty and “housing insecurity” are many, but a major component of those paired crises is the mismatch — across the country — between the supply of housing and the demand for it.
The country has a shortfall of approximately 3 or 4 million “dwelling units” (houses and apartments). This shortage helps to propel home prices and apartment rents to unaffordable levels for a significant percentage of the population.
Consequently, while good financial practice recommends that not more than 30% of a person’s income go to housing, in reality today many low-income people are devoting anywhere from 40 to 70% of their income to pay the rent. These are people who are one accident or emergency from insolvency or eviction.
For millions of people every year, eviction and poverty (worsened by high rents) have terrible consequences. Poor people suffer every imaginable disadvantage: Malnutrition, ill health, depression and trauma, education deficits, job loss, broken families, and damaged children.
The wider society too is affected. It suffers the lost capacities of tens of millions of Americans, and pays (literally) in a range of ways required to respond to the effects of widespread poverty.
Reading “Evicted,” one cannot help but feel the injustices characterizing the housing sector. Additionally, bringing our concern for sustainability and consumption into this topic, we can start to consider the consequences of second homes.
Second homes vary widely in cost, location, and purpose. They can be rural, urban, or faraway tropical. They can be Cape Cod ranches, Vermont ski houses, Maine fishing camps, New York apartments, seasonal Florida homes, Idaho getaways, or Caribbean or European homes.
They can be used infrequently or rented out often. They can be extremely modest or extremely lavish.
There are roughly 10 million second homes (not including timeshares) distributed across the U.S. Because the creation and existence of second homes is a major diversion of resources, infrastructure, and energy, they are an unfitting choice for a society intent on being both sustainable and just.
We know that slowing the ecological instability that is already underway will require that we re-conceive what we imagine as “normal” standards of living. At some point — when? — it will be evident that second homes are a luxury that cannot be accommodated within any economy that hopes to accompany a sustainable future.
It isn’t that any one vacation house or urban condo would necessarily become a poor person’s home. But putting 10 million dwelling units back into the market — and thereafter building only primary residences and apartments — would offer more housing to everybody, reduce home prices generally, and better utilize the limited materials and resources that we have.
Ten million dwelling units is an enormous number — big enough to give everyone a roof over his head, and probably at prices and rents that would reflect the copious supply.
No doubt many readers here will be startled (or worse) at the idea of no second homes. The idea directly challenges the singularly American perspective that freedoms for the individual can exist in a sort of absolutist, context-free condition. Is it not my right to own a second home?
But until citizens voluntarily see the relationships among critical aspects of society, we will fail to revise the norms that are propelling us toward catastrophe.
As the world gets smaller and increasingly unstable, goals like justice, conservation of land and resources, a fair distribution of wealth, and reasonable living conditions for all become increasingly important.
Difficult — and startling — though it will be, only sharing, sacrificing, cooperating, conserving, and understanding limits will preserve organized society in this century.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.