Last week, we ate bugs.
At least that’s how Jody Belinda would put it.
Jody Belinda is one of our favorite houseguests, which is fortunate because she’s one of our most frequent houseguests. She’s a longtime friend from our 20-plus years in Arizona. As a retired flight attendant, she flies free on her old airline, on any flight with a seat available. Living in the vast Sonoran Desert, with temps predicted to exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit for weeks, Jody Belinda found an empty seat on a Boston flight.
She bought a one-way ticket.
She is a foodie. She will tell you unapologetically that she is crazed for the taste of bugs. When she visits us, she takes over our kitchen. I drove her to Market Basket. She marched straight back to the seafood department, frowned into the lobster tank, and demanded of the man behind the counter: “Don’t you have any bigger bugs?”
The man obviously spoke Arizonan; he required no translator. He answered in perfect Massachusetts English — “No one’s gawt lahgah lawbstahs” — which Jody Belinda also understood. So we brought home six meager-sized crustaceans.
That evening, Jody Belinda prepared dinner. Eventually I heard her call from the kitchen: “Bugs!”
We ate sumptuously.
Jody Belinda is fanatic about bug-eating. She doesn’t just eat tail, claws, knuckles. She sucks the meat out of those skinny legs, and uses a crab-knife to excavate the bodies. She likes us Brendels, and she appreciates the delightful New England weather, but the real draw is bugs for $7.99 a pound at the grocery store. In Arizona, there are no lobster tanks in grocery stores. They have to airlift the bugs in; and unlike Jody Belinda, bugs don’t fly for free. In Arizona, a fanatical bug-eater pays a heavy price.
Of course lobsters aren’t bugs. Any scientist will tell you, arthropods are a big family (actually, in scientist-speak, a big phylum), with some members aquatic (lobsters) and others terrestrial (insects). Stuart Rawson of Quora.com says technically, bugs are insects that “pierce and suck.” No respectable lobster would do such things. Plus, lobsters have 10 legs, insects only 6. Call a lobster a bug to its face, and the lobster will be offended that you’ve compared it to one of its lame land-bound cousins.
As the already-killing temperatures kept intensifying in Arizona, Jody Belinda declined to find an empty seat on a flight back to hell. Days went by. One evening after dark, I heard her call again: “Bugs!”
I was puzzled. We’d already had dinner. I went to the kitchen. She was absent.
I found her sitting in the dark on the screen porch, peering into the backyard. The air was dancing with the blinking of fireflies — otherwise known as lightning bugs.
She wasn’t speaking Arizonan again. She was attempting to speak Massachusettsan. A map in Josh Katz’s book Speaking American demonstrates clearly that here in coastal Massachusetts, it’s fireflies, not lightning bugs. YouGov.com says lightning bugs is a term used by only a pitiful 31% of New Englanders; I figure these must be transplants from distant godforsaken lands.
Jody Belinda is fanatic about fireflies. She doesn’t get them in the parched Sonoran Desert. Fireflies spend their daylight hours in moist, tall grasses. There is no such thing as moist in Phoenix, Arizona. and any grasses that have aspired to grow tall are now commemorated by tiny, very narrow gravestones propped up in the sand.
A couple evenings later — 118 degrees Fahrenheit in Arizona at the time — Jody Belinda was still quietly avoiding any online review of available seating on flights back to Phoenix. By this time nearly two weeks into her visit, we had settled into a happy sort of extended-family routine.
“Bugs!” I heard her yell.
I raced to the kitchen. No lobsters, no Jody Belinda.
I rushed to the screen porch. No fireflies, no Jody Belinda.
I found her in the TV room. On the big flat screen was a gray-and-white cartoon bunny.
Doug Brendel lives in a house on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich, where his houseguest now appears to be stockpiling winterwear. Follow the beleaguered host at DougBrendel.com.