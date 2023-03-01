“Open wide your hearts.” — 2 Corinthians 6:12
I often go for walks, just to clear my head or to enjoy the gift of being alive in this world. This morning I went for a walk because I was feeling a little frazzled. My to-do list was scolding me, I had too many deadlines, and frankly, I was feeling a bit overwhelmed. Now, I’ll admit that when I go for a walk, I’ll often take the same path, or rotate through a few familiar ones, but today I just wandered and let Spirit lead the way. I explored an area near in my neighborhood that I’d never gone to before. Don’t know why it took me four years to have enough curiosity, but there you are.
I was delighted to discover a small neighborhood on an estuary, with charming houses reminiscent of Nantucket. Remarkably quiet — all the more remarkable for being steps away from downtown. That much was enough of a joy in itself. But then I followed a little access road next to a playground and found a lovely little beach across the way from a hill covered in woods with a few granite rock faces peeking out. I felt miles away from my everyday surroundings, and when I got home I felt as though I’d been on vacation.
It wasn’t lost on me that I was given this gift because I didn’t have a plan. I wasn’t really expecting anything remarkable on this walk; I’d just wanted to take a small break. And that’s when God gave me the grace to “open wide my heart” so that I could sense Spirit’s promptings. By walking with an open heart, God showed me a little jewel of a place that had been right under my nose all this time and God surprised me with some unexpected joy.
When we open wide our hearts, we can interrupt our usual paths of worry and feeling overwhelmed. When we open wide our hearts, we can allow Spirit to guide us. When we open wide our hearts, we can experience the joy that’s been right under our noses all this time, the joy that has always been God’s intention for us. May it be so.
Joanne Hus is the pastor at First United Methodist Church in South Hamilton and a doctoral student at Boston University School of Theology.