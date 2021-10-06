Over the past 20 years, I have written more than 750 columns, numerous magazine pieces, and a 300-page book. All of them have focused on current events and the more significant forces and aspects of our society and world.
But there were a few newsworthy subjects that I avoided.
While I’m what people would label a “liberal,” a constant theme and goal in my writing has always been to try to bring all ordinary citizens together in the sort of solidarity that can result from respectful dialogue and the recognition that the thinking of each of us is the product of our educations, families, experiences, and long lives lived. Acknowledging that epistemological dynamic behind each person can breed patience, tolerance, equanimity, and understanding – even empathy – for others who think differently from us.
But trying to write about “hot-button” issues – subjects that often are used cynically to divide us – is very hard to do while not wanting to arouse untempered emotions. So I have mostly avoided writing about abortion, gay marriage, religion and gun ownership. Fortunately, while these issues are very important, they are not – when viewed against the forces that are literally today threatening the continued existence of civilization – going to determine society’s fate.
So today I am writing – for the very first time – about abortion. I am moved to do so because of the new law recently passed in Texas which prohibits almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected – which usually occurs about six weeks after conception. The sole exception to the law’s restrictions is for cases where pregnancy would threaten the life of the mother. There is no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
I know that many people oppose abortion because they feel that the procedure kills a human life. They have a conviction – it may or may not be buttressed by their religious faith – that there is just a moral line that they cannot cross. To them, terminating a pregnancy may be akin to murder.
I understand and respect the principle that they are standing on but at the same time I think that to hold such an absolutist position is to diminish the realities that other people – including infants and children – have to live with.
One needs only to read about the consequences of the Texas law to gain an awareness of how tragic the circumstances can be – and will be – for those women who will be denied an abortion.
I hope I hardly need to describe the horror of being forced to give birth to the product of a rape or incest. Such a trauma shatters both the psychological security and life course of a woman. That woman – and society – may pay a terrible price in degrees of dysfunction for the rest of her life.
For women who became pregnant through error, being denied an abortion can similarly have tragic consequences. Roughly half of American women who get an abortion live in poverty. Often unable to care properly for an infant and child, their having the baby can result ultimately in a neglected, abused, or unhealthy child – with all the attendant problems for families and society that go with that.
Many poor or low-income women – whether white or black – seeking an abortion are barely housed and barely solvent, and barely coping with the travails of making a life. Many have little family network or they suffer dysfunctional families. Some are single – without a partner of any kind – and some already have a child or two but cannot provide for more.
Though most are employed, many have marginal jobs with employers who give them low hourly wages, no benefits, no regular scheduling, and no job security whatsoever. These are women who cannot take off from work and cannot afford child daycare; they can’t even afford the basic everyday expenses of a baby. They ultimately would have to choose between staying home or having a job. Again, their damaged lives and the potentially stunted and damaged lives of their children would have large consequences for society.
For people who oppose abortion, it may not be difficult to defend that position. After all, it isn’t wrong to wish that nobody ever needed an abortion. and it’s simple to think of a developing embryo as a nascent human – even if a 6-week-old embryo (it isn’t yet a fetus) is only one inch long.
But if you live in the real world, you know that considering the existence of a new, potential human being is more complicated than just contemplating that new life in the abstract, without context. If you care about the lived lives of women and children, it would seem to me that you’d be obligated to closely observe, understand, and feel the circumstances of the lives of women seeking an abortion.
Maybe then you’d see that the women who are seeking an abortion – for many women an excruciating choice – is them exercising personal and moral responsibility.
For – putting aside the fanatics – most people on both sides of the abortion debate believe that human life is sacred. But maybe it’s not merely existence that’s sacred, maybe what’s sacred – or profane – is the world we would offer our newborn children.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.