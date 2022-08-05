In my last column (“Halt the Ukraine War,” July 21) I briefly described some of the negative consequences of the conflict in Ukraine. In addition to the deaths, destruction, and direct threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty, there are a host of other devastating impacts being felt across the world.
Those impacts illuminate that our world is now tiny, that many aspects of it are connected by important and interlocking relationships, that ecologically it is one indivisible system, and that the fate of every other nation is tied to the fate of all the others.
Look at just a handful of the impacts. There are growing food crises in Africa, Asia and the Mideast. There are threats to far-flung agriculture as nations do not receive Russian fertilizer.
There are energy disruptions and shortages almost everywhere. Like money, fuel is “fungible.” As the world market loses Russian gas and oil, what supplies do exist must be spread thinner. The Third World and Europe are struggling particularly.
In response, new fossil fuel development and use is increasing. Coal use is being increased. Money and resources that should be used to “green” the world are being diverted to develop energy — any energy — that can keep the world and all its systems, industries, and needs satisfied and uninterrupted.
Meanwhile, extreme temperatures, droughts, and forest fires continue to batter and threaten human societies. Fueled by fossil fuel use and the steady denuding of vegetated landscapes across the world, global warming continues to accelerate.
Additionally, a global economy sent into disarray by the pandemic — and worsened by the war — continues to struggle. Materials shortages, supply chain breaks, mismatches between supply and demand, and inadequate pay (causing a shortage of workers) are all part of the economic instability.
The resulting inflation felt around the world just puts more people into poverty, and makes more difficult every other problem we have, and every reform we can contemplate.
Fundamentally today, we are in a whole array of crises that are thoroughly entangled with each other. We can’t move effectively to solve one problem without immediately bumping into another problem.
NATO can’t really sanction Russia effectively because the Third World desperately needs its oil, gas, wheat, fertilizer, minerals, and other products. Additionally, Russia has an authoritarian government; it can survive sanctions unilaterally.
We can’t defeat Russia militarily because we must avoid nuclear war.
We can’t get off fossil fuels because we aren’t willing to reduce our standard of living. Instead, we’ll install more air conditioning, buy more electric cars, build more charging stations, enlarge the electric grid, and continue to consume every imaginable new computer device, appliance, toy, gadget, luxury, and “improvement” that is offered our way.
We can’t discern the superfluous from the necessity. We can’t even — as a society — prohibit the “mining” of cryptocurrency. We stand by impotently as a relative handful of “entrepreneurs” consume shocking amounts of water and electricity (to run computers) to produce and verify cryptocurrency.
In fairness to us, much of what we build is necessary and not silly. We need more housing units, for example, and certainly the poorer half of the global citizenry — who spend their entire income on necessities — have no choice but to buy what they need to survive.
But with 8 billion people on the planet, our needs and desires — our consumption — are overwhelming. Just to maintain this population — uninterrupted — requires massive amounts of nonrenewable energy.
A true transition to renewable energy — because our time, money, resources, materials, labor, and manufacturing capacities are limited — would require a significant pause and reduction in our normal consumption of things and in our normal construction of things.
One of the reasons that the developed world is trapped — and still complacent about our standard of living — is because we don’t realize how much new infrastructure and how many new products would need to be built to create a sustainable society. It is possible that just constructing all of it would require so much fossil fuel, so much material, and so much manufacturing that we’d essentially doom our atmosphere in the process.
Furthermore, even if we were to magically become hyper-restrained about consumption, buying only what we need, we’d cause the economy to crash. Companies would close and workers would be laid off.
Modern man — because he has procrastinated so long — has almost uncannily painted himself into a corner. Continuing business as usual (including war) is not an option, but taking the corrective steps needed — in any magnitude and time-frame that are meaningful — is not an option either.
Well, actually, corrective steps are an option, but they would require attitudes, politics, economics, nationally and globally aligned strategies, and standards of living that have no chance of being adopted. Of course, the painful irony here is that — though developed nations won’t voluntarily adopt these new postures and approaches — they will be forced on us relatively soon by the realities of a baking planet and a distressed biosphere.
Citizens generally don’t realize the magnitude of the changes that would be necessary to meaningfully slow global warming. In my next column, I will outline some of the ways that our lives and systems would have to change in order to try for a sustainable society.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.