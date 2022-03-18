Gaping black holes are torn through the center of apartment buildings. Burnt out cars and all kinds of shredded debris litter the streets. An elderly man ventures out on his charred balcony and collapses in tears when he sees what’s left below him.
The images are from Ukraine, gathered together in a video the creator asks to be seen worldwide.
Anyone I’ve shown the video to recoils in disgust, immediately remarking how awful it is.
“Someone needs to take out Putin,” one friend said.
The video was sent to me by a cousin, Bogdan Harmacinski, who lives in Mielec, Poland, about 130 miles away from the Ukrainian border.
We normally share funny memes, family pictures, holiday greetings and occasional recipes. He regularly asks how my father is.
But Bogdan sent me the video last Thursday after I asked how he and his family were doing among the Ukrainian crisis. More than a million Ukrainians refugees have already fled to Poland, with more expected.
It wasn’t until about a decade ago that I even know Bogdan existed. He found me on Facebook and also emailed me at work. My friend and then-Eagle-Tribune co-worker, Arek Czarnecki, who speaks fluent Polish, translated his notes for me.
Bogdan soon sent a picture of himself. His resemblance to others in my father’s family was amazing.
He also sent a copy of very old photo of his late grandfather who was held hostage and taken as a prisoner of war by the Russians.
To say it mildly, people in Bodgan’s part of the world have been through a lot with Russia.
Bogdan led me to another relative, Malgorzata Lubera, who is a high school teacher in the Mielec area. She speaks and writes English well and while living some 4,000 miles apart we are similar in many ways; We both like travel, dogs, gardening, flowers and we both read a lot — especially news.
I have never been to Poland but when I get there, she says she will be my tour guide and I will “write the best article from Poland.”
The COVID-19 lockdown made us true penpals. We wrote back and forth nearly daily on Facebook messenger. We shared funny memes and pictures. Even as the world opened up, we stayed in touch. Recently, she sent video from a beach on the Baltic Sea on Poland’s north border she visited.
But on March 3, our correspondence took a serious turn. She sent video taken from a railway station in Lviv, Ukraine. The platform is jammed with hundreds of people waiting to get out of the country on a train to Poland.
A young Ukrainian woman speaks English in another video. She is a refugee and separated from her family after spending three days in a bomb shelter and then discovering area bridges were destroyed amid “really fierce fights.”
A recent college graduate, the woman said she only had 10 minutes to pack a bag and get out.
I tell Malgorzata on the news here we are seeing Ukrainians with just a single bag or backpack fleeing the country with children and pets. She explains to me that cash, food and personal hygiene products are being collected for the refugees arriving in Poland.
The Polish are also opening their own homes to refugees.
“We help each other. It’s most important to be helpful and optimistic because they are frightened and scared, especially children,” she wrote.
“Polish people are hosting refugees in their apartments, driving them places or giving money to cover basic needs ... We are feeling sympathy and we want and can help,” she explained.
Malgorzata is also happy to report American soldiers are in Mielec, staged at a nearby airport.
There are 5,000 U.S. soldiers in southeast Poland, most of whom come from the 82nd Airborne Division, are one part of the effort to enhance allied defenses should Russia’s war spread beyond Ukraine’s borders, according to Stars and Stripes military news reporting.
“We are glad the U.S. Army is here to support us,” she said. “We can feel safe.”
She also writes about her students, who are between 15 to 19 years old. Their lessons are centered around what’s happening in Ukraine.
“Our students behave very seriously and they want to help teenagers from Ukraine,” she said.
Malgorzata sent me Facebook links to a man from Krakow named Gregorz Kopec who is helping Ukrainian refugees near the border.
He writes that 99.99% of the refugees are women and children, some even grandmothers with their grandchildren. They are exhausted after being on their feet for days.
He describes a girl “who has nothing with her, not even a small purse” just a “child on her arms.”
Many of these women have no luggage.
“They only have what they wear,” Kopec wrote.
Kopec said the arriving refugees also ask how much water, soap, blankets, shampoo and sanitary pads cost. They don’t immediately realize things have been gathered and donated for them.
He described the happiness he sees in children when they realize they can take a “whole pack” of Haribo gummies for themselves and more for their siblings.
“Maybe I’m over exaggerating, but I felt like these were the first smiles of these kids in a long time,” Kopec wrote.
When we last wrote, I told Malgorzata I was going to write something for the newspaper about Ukraine and Poland. I sent her a list of questions.
I asked her how she and her family are remaining calm at such as stressful time.
“We are feeling afraid but we are trying to work, laugh and live,” she replied.
A Ukrainian refugee, in a video she sent me, had a similar response to how she was dealing with her current situation.
She recited a Ukrainian saying which translated to English means, “Do not cry. I would prefer to love.”
