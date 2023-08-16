In the ‘50s and ‘60s the book, “The Power of Positive Thinking”, written by the Rev. Dr. Norman Vincent Peale was on bestseller lists and widely read. I confess I did not read it — relegating the book to that genre of self–help books that I dismissed as “pop psychology”, dispensing easy answers to life’s hard questions.
Recently, I have been thinking anew about the importance of one’s state of mind — especially as one considers fresh initiatives and major changes. On July 4, I reread the Declaration of Independence and the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and they continue to be for me among the most eloquent expressions of the aspirations of the human spirit ever written. They represent the lodestar to which we as a nation are challenged to steer this ship of state but also vividly remind us that this ship has not yet reached the end of its voyage.
But more to my immediate point — think of the state of mind of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and of the Constitution. The Founders did not start their consideration of what to do with respect to the heavy-handedness of the British government with a laundry list of the difficulties they faced. To be sure, such a list would have been daunting. Heading the list would have been the folly of taking on the most powerful nation in the world with no established government, with no professional army, and with no certainty of support from any other country. They had to be crazy! As Ben Franklin said to his fellow signers of the Declaration of Independence, “We must all hang together or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately”.
But they weren’t crazy. Rather they were brave, bold, visionary and optimistic. They started not with a list of the negatives but with a catalogue of their aspirations and hopes and a tenacity to see them to fruition. They were guided by the imperative of what was important — life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — for them but even more for their posterity. (To be sure, their focus was narrowly on white males and we have been striving and continue crucially to strive to recognize and include in our aspirations the full diversity of all of God’s beloved children.) Critically, the Founders concluded that they must do what they needed to do to obtain independence and, if they failed, it was worth the effort.
I worry that in our world we have lost such boldness. We are at times hampered by a near-sighted vision of the immediate, preoccupied by our personal needs, and weighed down by an endless litany of practical difficulties that impede initiative and inhibit new action. Of course, one must take stock of these difficulties. and yes, sometimes they can’t be overcome. But to start out with a focus on the negatives is often tantamount to never really considering anything.
Haven’t we fallen into that trap as a nation in recent years? We dwell on the negatives and as a consequence we don’t try new things. We dream of the good old days forgetting that they were, indeed, old but not nearly as good as we think.
Most of our political leaders have stopped asking much of us and by so doing think too little of the body politic. If there is a recurring theme in our history it is that we have risen to the occasion when asked. Repeatedly, we did not let the difficulties of war and of economic hardship — real though they were — prevail but found a way to make things happen to meet the challenges that life placed before us.
So too for organized religion today there are hurdles that are before it — heaven knows they are real — the changing demographics of our communities and the overall secondary place of religion in our society. But like our founding political beliefs, ours is a faith that says, “Mountains can be moved” — especially if we don’t get bogged down thinking about the tonnage of rock that has to be moved but simply decide to do it.
My hope for all of us as this summer comes to an end is that our batteries physical, mental and spiritual have been recharged. And that as we enter fall, it is with an optimism — borne of the promise of our faith for and the belief of our forbearers in a better tomorrow — that allows us to see mountains to be moved, not obstacles to be feared. Heaven knows there is much that needs to be done!
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.