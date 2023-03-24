I am a diehard Democrat. Thus, in the first two years of the Biden presidency I have been dying of disappointment and embarrassment because of some of Biden’s actions. “We” finally flushed out of the White House the amoral, traitorous insurrectionist, whose principal aim seemed to be to erase President Obama’s achievements (Obamacare, the Iran nuclear deal, fiscal and environmental controls). In exchange we got an unwise, full speed ahead progressive, green agenda, in part a mirror of what Trump tried to do: Erase whatever Trump did.
Afghanistan and Ukraine: Early in 2020 Trump instructed his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to make a deal with the Taliban for U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan so that in the 2020 election he could check off another accomplishment — U.S. out of Afghanistan. With no input or presence of the Afghan government, Pompeo signed the Doha Agreement, which guaranteed total takeover by the Taliban. Expecting to win the election,Trump had no plan for the withdrawal and thus when he lost the election, he dumped the problem on Biden to solve in five months. The Afghan government and army had already dissolved when they saw the writing on the wall, so Biden did what he could, which, as we saw, was woefully inadequate. A pox on both their houses! Putin had determined years ago to invade Ukraine, and so, if he was emboldened by the debacle in Afghanistan, he quickly learned his lesson by Biden’s firm response to his aggression.
Biden’s team: Inclusiveness (sex, race, sexual persuasion, et al) does not equate to competence. Whatever abilities and personal accomplishments Kamala Harris has (and she has many), being a woman of color is not enough to excuse lack of performance. Maybe I missed something, but my only image of her as Vice-President is smiling happily at public events. Her biggest accomplishment could have been to try to deal with the immigration disaster on the border, but she, without ever visiting the border, declared that the border was secure (believe what I say, not what you see). Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took a paternity leave, with important issues involving his department being debated in Congress, to tend to his male husband and two babies. Whatever statement he was trying to make, it was not the time to do it. When he finally visited East Palestine (railroad = transportation?), he gave Fox News a great soundbite, trying to answer a question about the disaster, stopping in mid-sentence because he “lost his train of thought”. Maybe Fox’s name for him is accurate: Mayor Pete. Biden’s press secretary reminds me of a teenage girl being bullied. But she’s a gay woman of color. Biden needs a pit bull like Anne Coulter for the coming battle. (By the way, my wonderful granddaughter is gay.)
Immigration: “Trump’s gone! C’mon in huddled masses yearning to be free!” A nice sentiment but a disaster in practice. Harris’ non-visit and Biden’s belated visit to the border, sanitized ahead of time, can’t hide the fact that the situation is a disaster he caused and then tried to ignore. Gotta be cruel to be kind?
The fentanyl epidemic is caused by three things: China is providing the raw materials (a valid use of the word “weaponization”); the cartels are producing, smuggling and selling the pills (fentanyl is not being smuggled into the U.S. under the skirt of a 72-year-old woman wading across the Rio Grande); and large numbers of Americans are so unhappy with their lives that they are recklessly drugging themselves. The first two problems are economic and political and harsh measures should be taken to solve them (don’t ask me). The third problem is social. The biggest numbers of fentanyl deaths are in Kentucky, West Virginia and New Hampshire, in pockets of poverty. We controlled COVID at warp speed; the drug epidemic is just as deadly and deleterious to America. Get on it!
Inflation is a world-wide problem not just a Biden problem. Surprise! The U.S. has the lowest rate of inflation (6%) of any of the developed countries except super-ambitious Japan (4.3%) and South Korea (4.89%) — 80-hour workweek, anyone? We beat the efficient Germans (8.7%) and the thrifty Dutch (8%). ( I know that doesn’t make eggs any cheaper.)
Gas prices: During the COVID crisis, oil companies lost billions of dollars. When the crisis eased, they pursued profits with a vengeance. In a congressional hearing last year, six of the biggest oil companies were asked four questions to which they all answered the same. “What were your profits last year? Billions. What did you do with the money? Stock buyback and dividends. Did you invest any in increased oil production? No. Are you going to change your policy? No.” Why should they when one of Biden’s first statements as President was, “Were going to put the fossil fuel industry out of business in 10 years.” An arrogant, foolish statement based partially on the pipe dream of a country running on electric cars. He then humiliated himself by fist bumping the murderous Saudi leader to produce more oil who then spurned his request. The Green Revolution can’t go at warp speed.
I don’t know if Biden will be willing or able to run in 2024 (I hope he won’t, but who do “we” have), but if he does, he should build an experienced, respected, hard-nosed team, men and women tough enough to punch it out in what promises to be a brutal presidential election. In the meantime, President Biden, stick to the script! Please!
Jim McNiff lives in Danvers and has not slept well since the 2016 election.