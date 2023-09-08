Everyone is screaming about AI — artificial intelligence — and the ability of the AI bot known as ChatGPT to write high schoolers’ term papers in 20 seconds.
ChatGPT is now writing photo captions for lazy magazine editors.
Crafting entire grant proposals while non-prof development directors sip lunchtime martinis. Jazzing up the stuff you read on your favorite conspiracy-theory website. ChatGPT can write any number of words you want, in any style you want, entirely free of charge, instantly, with the click of a button.
Personally, I’m all for it. A bot’s term paper is going to be way easier reading for any high school English teacher.
Now comes word that AI is writing entire books. Amazon is being flooded with them.
Trouble is, The Guardian reports, bots have now written books about mushroom foraging. and ChatGPT has no fear of dying an agonizing death as a result of consuming poisonous wild mushrooms.
“Mushroom pickers urged to avoid foraging books on Amazon that appear to be written by AI,” the Sept. 1 Guardian headline says. Why? Because these books advise, for example, identifying poisonous varieties by taste. (“This one looks good, Ethel!” “Smell it.” “Smells good too!” “Take a nibble.” “Tastes goo— gahrk— gah—” “Hank? Hank, you OK? Hank, you don’t look so good.”)
We need to know when we’re reading something that’s been written by a heartless, soulless bot. What tragedies may befall us if we unwittingly follow ChatGPT’s lead down a path to destruction? Murdering mushroom-pickers may not be a big deal, but what else will AI get wrong?
Just about every Friday morning, I look at that specials board in the Ipswich Inn dining room. “Quiche Lorraine With Fruit.” “Asparagus and Tomato Eggs Benedict.” “Homemade Blueberry Cranberry Scones and Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake.” Is this true? Is this stuff safe to consume? Who wrote this menu?
The official town of Ipswich website: Is this for real? When it says “Ipswich Mills Dam Public Comment Period Currently Open,” can it be trusted? “Click the link,” it says, “to learn the three ways to submit a comment and take a look at the full MEPA filing.” Doesn’t “three ways to submit a comment” sound like some kind of hustle? Don’t click that link! and who knows for sure that “taking a look at the full MEPA filing” won’t burn holes in your retinas? What’s a MEPA, anyway? Something the bot made up, just to lure us in?
I see AI’s machine-drawn fingerprints everywhere I look. I’m not fooled. The sign says “Global War on Terror Memorial Bridge.” Who would make up such a name? Clearly someone fed the old name, “High Street Bridge, Bridge No. I-01-007,” into ChatGPT and asked it for something more emotional. and without numbers.
My wife texts me from work — at least it appears to come from her. “Can you pick up eggs?” she seems to have written. But any human being would have known the answer. Of course I can pick up eggs. They’re not that heavy. Assuming they’re chicken eggs. But even ostrich eggs are only about 3 pounds. “Can you pick up eggs?” I’m not falling for that.
The answer to the AI dilemma, they say, is to accept information only from “trusted sources.”
Mushroom-pickers, for instance, should only buy books from respected human mushroom experts.
Double-check with that server at the restaurant about ordering the kielbasa.
Before you click anything, call a friend you’ve known since high school and see if they clicked. and if so, did they suffer any side-effects?
And when the text asks “Can you pick up eggs?”, expose the bot by responding, “Sure, now tell me where we went on our first date.”
Yes, it’s exhausting to deal with life in an AI-dominated world. But we have no choice. and maybe it’s not too late to turn this evil into something good.
This column, for example, took ChatGPT only 15 seconds to write.
Doug Brendel forages for fungus at his house on outer Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Follow him fearlessly at DougBrendel.com.