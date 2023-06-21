As I listened a while ago to my car radio, the talk show host was speaking with a caller, who was part of a 12-step program called, “Procrastinators Anonymous”. The caller acknowledged that while there had been some meetings of the group, there were none at the moment. To which the host commented — somewhat facetiously — that it was not surprising as the members probably had difficulty getting around to scheduling meetings. I must confess to smiling at that point.
But the truth is I am as guilty as the next person of putting things off. Sometimes I have too much to do and sometimes not enough energy to do them all. But, of course, that only explains some of it. Often I don’t do things I should or have committed to do, because frankly I don’t want to. I know I will not enjoy them and, as long as the consequence of my inaction is not dire, I just procrastinate. Maybe you can relate to this behavior.
Of course, procrastination can be a serious problem, especially when it becomes a kind of paralysis, stemming from a fear of failure or a fear of the unpleasant, which keeps one from doing necessary and important things. I know an individual who nearly lost his home because he didn’t want to face the seriousness of his financial situation and ignored the mortgage bills when they arrived. For most of us, however, we procrastinate because we are over committed and “running on fumes”. In reality we are simply unwilling to say “no” — even when we really don’t want to do what we are being asked to do. In small doses, procrastination probably is not so bad. Occasionally taking a deep breath before reengaging is a useful tool. But as a regular practice, it is more of a problem. Edward Young, the English poet, once wrote, “Procrastination is the thief of time.” As Young realized, when we squander our time doing nothing and putting off things, that time is lost forever. We have lost time we could have used doing more productive and enjoyable things.
Is there a cure for procrastination? Probably not. But there may be some treatment available for it — summer. Hopefully, summer is that time when our calendar opens up. The organizations we belong to don’t meet as often. As we have fewer things scheduled, we have fewer things to avoid doing — hence less procrastination. But more seriously, summer is an antidote to procrastination because first, it is a time when we can recharge. By that, I mean not simply resting (though that is good), but also doing things that are fun and satisfying. It is amazing how one’s spirit and outlook are lifted by doing the “want to’s” rather than just the “have to’s”. In recharging, of course, we regain the energy for the things on our “to do” list, rather than putting them off until that tomorrow, which often never comes.
Summer is the time when we can step back and decide what is important — how we really want to spend our precious time. Naturally everything we take on will not always be enjoyable — some aspects will be tedious and boring.
I have been to the Abbey on the Scottish island of Iona twice. It is for me a bit of heaven on earth. The place is beautiful and restorative and the people unfailingly friendly. and the price is very reasonable. Sounds perfect but it’s not quite. The cost is reasonable because the guests have to do much of the work — helping to prepare the meals and cleaning-up the residence halls — bathrooms and all. But you know no one puts off that work or tries to get out of it. Iona is where we want to be — chores and all.
Summer is the time to figure out what’s important. What do you really want to say “yes” to? Don’t just focus on the fun stuff. While that’s important, fun has a reasonably short half-life. My hope for each of us is that we can identify this summer, perhaps with the help of faith, things that bring us satisfaction and make a difference to ourselves and others. In my experience those things are rarely left undone.
Tom Lenhart, after practicing law for many years in Washington, D.C., became a UCC minister in 2005. He is presently assisting at the First Church in Ipswich.