As a pastor, I have the opportunity to speak with many people. A recent theme to many of these conversations is, “What is going on in the world?” They turn on the TV and see one country fighting against another country, people shooting each other, robberies, killings, and all sorts of atrocities. They will then tell me how they think it’s because people are not going to church and that’s why things are out of sorts. I believe the problem is much greater than this.
It would seem in order to live in most parts of this area, people need to have a dual-income family and continue to work seven days a week to make ends meet. Or if we don’t work seven days a week, we find things to fill our free time. We go to sporting events, we go to the movies, we go out and enjoy the nightlife. We are always on the go. There seems to always be something to do or somewhere to be. We need to learn to sit still. We need to embody the saying, “Stop and take time to smell the roses.”
Another thing we are missing is family time. We are missing the family dinner where we just sit down and talk with one another, no screen time; we need to learn to be fully present again. We are so busy, and it seems this world is causing us to be that way and we no longer have time for family or together time. We work every day and are out doing things every day. I truly believe that we can solve many things if we just put the phones down and be present with one another.
If you don’t have a family, the church can be your family. Sometimes I find that the coffee hour is some of the best part of church. Sitting back and listening to the conversations is simply amazing. People share with each other what may be troubling them, or they share about great things that they have encountered that week. I have heard stories about people’s interaction with nature, seeing a great bird land near them and everyone sitting there shares in the joy the person was sharing. This is family.
When people come into the church, I always ask them what drew them to visiting us. More often than not I get the answer that they knew someone who had invited them, or they decided to just come to the church. The hardest part of going to a new church is just walking up the front steps. After people have been visiting for a few Sundays, I touch base with them, and they respond that they feel they have found a family here. It would seem that family is still central. A church by definition is a group of people with similar beliefs working in the world. We are a family. We are a Christian church, so Jesus Christ is central to us, but there are many different types of churches out in the world.
All churches have value and act like a family. A saying I heard once was, “You can’t choose your family,” but when it comes to churches you most certainly can. If you don’t like it at one church, it is perfectly OK to try a different one. As a pastor, I know it is not about me, but it is about you and your soul. Your church will become a sort of a support system for you. When I was a single dad, I knew I could call anyone of the people at my church because they more than likely had been through the same situation. There are thousands of years of experience sitting in those pews. When looking for a new church, go where you feel comfortable.
If you are reading this wondering where you may fit in or you are looking for a church family, I would encourage you to check out a few churches and see what feels like home to you. That is what I hear from people who have settled on a church: They often say, “I just knew this was the right place to be. It just felt like home.”
The Rev. Adam Randazzo is the pastor of Living Faith United Methodist Church in Beverly and Ipswich.