For many Americans the invasion of Ukraine by Russia dissolved some beliefs and illusions that we’ve held, but perhaps had not examined very rigorously before the invasion.
Like the ongoing pandemic, Russia’s bald attack on a sovereign nation is opening the eyes and shaking the thinking of millions of Americans. Things that we had taken for granted, and things that we had imagined could not happen, are now in flux and no longer sit safely out of mind.
Add to those cataclysmic events the past 10 years or so of increasingly dysfunctional American politics and bitter citizen polarization – culminating in the poisonous presidency of Donald Trump and its bizarre and unending aftermath – and citizens can feel the ground moving beneath our feet.
Buffeted on many sides by the tangible consequences of these and other developments, and affected emotionally by seeing realities of our world that we had been either unaware of or able to ignore, we are feeling a great unease and varying degrees and blends of anxiety, insecurity, helplessness, or dread.
As many challenges face us simultaneously – reforming capitalism, repairing our politics, reining in social media and internet disinformation, reducing racism, responding to climate destabilization, controlling the pandemic, and deterring Russia – we are starting to wonder if the democracies of the world are up to managing solutions to all these problems.
Many of us are starting to wonder if the human race itself – nearly 8 billion of us now – and civilization itself will be able to continue in any way resembling the order that we possess today.
It is the behavior of Russian president Vladimir Putin that is the most recent shock and setback to the belief that the future can be either planned, managed, orderly, or counted on at all.
To American and European enlightenment and “western” minds, who have for 300 years or so held that civilization is progressing – in fits and starts – toward material security, justice, general fraternity, and peace, Putin’s advance into Ukraine feels like it belongs in the 15th century.
For Putin’s attack is unilateral, unprovoked (commensurate with an invasion anyway), barbaric, and without proportion. It is also stupid, reckless and illogical.
What shakes us so about Putin and this attack is that it signals that he inadequately observes norms and common perspectives on war and violence. We realize that he may be unstable, paranoid, or even insane (we will find out). There may be no way to reason with him, or to reach him emotionally. He has many of the same developmental deficiencies that made Donald Trump so disturbing.
Putin is frightening. We count on sanity among humans in order to maintain civilization. We count on logic and rationality to create solutions and a better future.
During the past decade, we should have picked up on this. President Trump, the out-of-control web, and the capture of Republicans by alternate realities should have alarmed us even more than they did.
But today, confronted by the leader of a nuclear-armed country who may not respond to reason or concepts of cooperation, we are getting an unignorable demonstration of the dangers of an egomaniac with a severely limited mind. Putin is a reminder that no “enlightened” utopia ever awaits in the future, and that it is the capacities and limitations of the human mind that we should be weighing against all the serious challenges we face.
Putin is and Trump was a nation’s president, so their limited minds have been on display for all to see. But maybe half of America and half of the global population have minds equally limited in a range of ways and for a range of reasons. Yet somehow we have to solve our problems and design and implement a sustainable future with the human beings who exist on the planet now – and we have to do it quickly.
No improved and excellent models of capitalism, economics, politics, education, internet media, technology, or energy use can be adopted unless the human population designs and embraces them. But we remain firm about not considering the true magnitude of the changes needed, their costs, and the likelihood that people can transform everything about their ways of living. Consequently, as a society, we are still feuding over lesser issues and have yet to defeat the influences that damage the human mind and limit its capacities. I hope that you can see that this is a circular problem.
Reinhold Niebuhr, the late theologian and political realist, cautions us to understand human nature. While we may aspire to reason, our appetites, our energy, and our urge to create and transcend ourselves, time, and nature are always competing with our capacities for restraint, wisdom, and humility toward others. So we are constantly battling human nature – to keep what we would do destructively to manageable levels.
Like the insecure Donald Trump, who will never admit his electoral defeat, Vladimir Putin may never accept defeat in Ukraine. I sure hope that the West bears this in mind as the war continues.
Finally, the delusions in Putin’s thinking, the unrelenting polarization of Americans, and the cesspool of disinformation continually enlarged by the web should be focusing our attention on the critical role of the fragile and malleable human mind in determining man’s fate.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.