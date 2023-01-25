Sometimes the answer to a prayer can be a question. This might seem counterintuitive since a prayer is often a question, or at least an ask. But sometimes, another question is exactly what I need.
When I was home with little kids, I was also writing a book. and I was on the playground committee.
To raise money to build a playground at the elementary school, we were having a huge yard sale. I was in charge of toys. Our PTO chair, a champion of our small school community, donated dolls she’d had as a child. Everyone would love them, I knew, but their faces had gotten dirty over the years. I should wash them, I thought.
I felt burdened as I walked home after dropping off my youngest child at nursery school. I even cried. I had too much to do, and too little time to do it. If I were in another religion, I might have gone to visit the pastor. In Christian Science, our pastor is the Bible and our textbook, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” by Mary Baker Eddy. I would visit my pastor. I could re-read that week’s Bible lesson, which is made up of selections from both books. Maybe this would tell me what to do in the sliver of time when there were no children in the house. When I finished reading it, I wasn’t crying any more, surprisingly, and I had a question in mind: “What is the least selfish thing you could do? Go down to the basement and wash the dolls’ faces, or go upstairs and work on that book?”
The question came from God by way of that visit with my pastor. It wasn’t a puzzle. Rather, it told me I had the answer. “The kingdom of God is within you,” as Jesus said (see Luke 17:21). I realized that writing a book can be unselfish, too. I went upstairs, and in half an hour, my book was finished. The right question showed me the right answer. Also, the dolls sold well, the playground was built, and later my book was published.
Fast forward to last November, when another question brought comfort. I was to fly across the country to visit a fraught family household. There had been a misunderstanding, and I wasn’t sure how I would be welcomed — or if. As I prayed for peace, the question that rescued me was, “What is home?”
I think of my house as home. But visiting my mom is still “going home.” Likewise, my grown son has his own home on the other side of the world, but he would be “coming home” for Christmas. The question opened my eyes, like Jesus’ question to a blind man, “What wilt thou that I shall do unto thee?” (see Luke 18:41) followed by the blind man saying what he knew he needed and Jesus restoring his sight.
It brought to mind a beloved Christian Science hymn (No. 304 in the Christian Science Hymnal), “Feed My Sheep.” Two lines I hadn’t previously thought much about now spoke volumes to me: “We would enter by the door, and Thou (God) know’st Thine own.” Home, I saw, is where we are known to God. Home is where we walk in the door to an embrace, an acknowledgment of who we really are. I was able to “stay home” on my trip. I saw small, precious kindnesses, offered my own, and strove to see us all as “Thine own.” Later, our son’s visit brought his home to ours.
I’m grateful for questions that are really answers.
Maggie Thomas is the Reading Room librarian at First Church of Christ, Scientist, Ipswich.