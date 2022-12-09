As we continue to streak toward our ecological denouement, there is no better illustration of our locked-in ways of living than the World Cup tournament currently underway in Qatar.
The first World Cup was held in 1930, followed by tournaments in 1934 and 1938. World War II prevented the contests in 1942 and 1946. The event resumed in 1950 and has been held every four years since then.
Meanwhile, ever since the advent of the Industrial Revolution in the 1750s, humankind has — with fits and starts — progressed materially, expanded its population from 1 billion in 1800 to 8 billion today, and generally damaged the biosphere and its atmosphere.
Around 1970 or 1980 — depending upon when we want to start counting — we began to realize that we were living on a finite planet in unsustainable ways.
We realized that our economic systems — across most of the globe — depended for their very operation and “success” on an infinitely growing production and consumption of material products and services. It dawned on us that we were drawing on finite stocks of water, soil, forests, minerals, and other natural resources.
In addition, we recognized that nearly all of our agriculture, mining, construction, transportation, power generation, and ways of living were polluting the air and just devouring the natural landscape.
We have put destabilizing amounts of carbon dioxide into the air, and we continue to add to it steadily. In combination with reducing natural vegetation, we have set in motion a global warming that will soon — by 2045 or possibly well before — make chaos of organized society.
In the face of this threat, we know that a radical redesign of nearly every aspect of society is required. Nearly every system, pattern, approach, and way of living on the Earth would have to change with an eye toward minimizing our ecological footprint. For we no longer have one extra forest, one extra aquifer, any extra minerals, or any extra soils. The sky and the seas no longer have any extra capacity with which to safely absorb carbon dioxide.
But we are sandbagged by our wants, our habits, our divisions, and the limitations of our human nature.
In 2010, despite wide knowledge of all of the foregoing, 22 members of international soccer’s governing board voted to hold the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The rest of the world went along with that decision.
Sure, the world immediately noted the corruption, bribery, authoritarianism, repression, misogyny, and general contradictions of Qatar. In addition, the world has increasingly condemned the horrible conditions endured by the laborers who prepared the country for the World Cup. But this column isn’t about those issues.
What was missed in 2010, and what is largely missed today, is how incredibly insane it is to be holding the tournament in a desert at all. Ecologically, it is madness.
Qatar is about the size of Connecticut. It has only 380,000 citizens. The rest of its population — 2.5 million people — are migrant workers and foreigners. Most of this population-on-visas arrived after the discovery of large gas reserves in 1971. Subsequently, Qatar’s monarchy and ruling tribes became fantastically rich, and ambitious. They looked at the “outside” world and ordered up the same modern developments and standards of living enjoyed by other power brokers.
Doha, the capital city, where 2.3 million people live, is filled with skyscrapers, roads, cars, celebrities, and bling. The city — like Las Vegas — wouldn’t even exist without air conditioning.
Outside of Doha, the rest of the country is desert — just sand and rock. There is nearly zero agricultural land. There is nearly zero rainfall — just 2 or 3 inches a year. Almost all water supplies come from desalination, which is energy-intensive. Average summer temperatures are 105 to 110 degrees.
Into this barely habitable land, the world — not just Qatar — decided to place all the physical infrastructure that is required for a World Cup tournament. Qatar in 2010 had none of that infrastructure.
Since then, spending roughly $250 billion, Qatar has erected seven new stadiums, hundreds of hotels and dormitory buildings, thousands of trailer-housing units and container-like units, miles of new roads, an entire new airport, and an entire new metro system.
The steel, cement, concrete, glass, plastics, rubber, asphalt, minerals, chemicals, water, and fossil fuels that have been utilized in Qatar’s new construction are staggering in amount.
The carbon dioxide emitted by the production and use of these resources has been huge.
This was all a colossal waste of materials, construction, and pollution at a time when global warming is accelerating. Almost none of the World Cup infrastructure will be useful after the games. Qatar’s pledges to dismantle stadiums or compensate for a decade’s worth of CO2 emissions are gimmicks that cannot reverse the damage.
The World Cup is the biggest event in the world. A billion people will watch the final game on Dec. 18. It should have been held where infrastructure already exists.
The reality is that we should be abandoning places like Qatar (and Las Vegas), not compounding their damage.
If you want to know why we are failing to meaningfully address global warming, just look at what we — the whole world — have done in a desert. Qatar, with its ornamental skyscrapers, air-conditioned outdoor stadiums, corporate partnerships, and swooning over wealth and spectacle, is us.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.