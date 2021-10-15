Right now, more than 70 people with unique skills from different sectors and diverse organizations are working together to help ensure all residents of Essex County have access to our increasingly online world.
This coalition includes organizations like nonprofit Tech Goes Home and the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, a public agency. These two groups are collaborating with ECCF and other cross-sector leaders on initiatives that will provide digital devices, connectivity and digital skills training in key cities like Salem, Gloucester, Lynn, Peabody, Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen – efforts that will change thousands of lives.
The early work of this Digital Equity coalition stands as a testament to the power of systems work, a mighty combination of data, trusted relationships and collective action, all of which are being leveraged simultaneously to tackle Essex County’s challenges and implement solutions that are sustainable and resilient to future shocks.
At ECCF, we believe that investing in systems of support is the most effective path toward a better future for all, because real and long-lasting change takes all of us. and time and time again, we have seen this process successfully come full circle.
The small business coalition that was formed in the wake of the Greater Lawrence gas explosions was ready and able to quickly respond to the dire needs of local restaurants, retailers and other small business owners during the pandemic. In partnership with this coalition, we worked together to invest $300,000 in personal protective equipment and provided technical support for more than $2.2 million in PPP loans to small businesses that otherwise may have been forced to close. This work continues to evolve as local needs change and we focus on creating sustainability and resiliency for our local economy.
Essex County’s creative sector – brought together and strengthened in the years preceding COVID-19 – swiftly pivoted to provide financial support to 125 individual artists, who were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, through the Essex County Artist Fund. Additional creative sector systems continue to come together as stakeholders innovate in response to the rising challenges local artists and cultural organizations are experiencing.
The ecosystem built around empowering economic opportunity rose to meet pandemic challenges by quickly shifting financial literacy classes online to meet increased demand for financial education and expanding on existing small business support, like local loan funds that make financing more accessible for nonbankable businesses.
The last year has further grounded our crisis response work in collaboration. In partnership with community, state and municipal leaders, ECCF has activated the power of systems philanthropy to help our communities thrive post-COVID.
None of these things could have been accomplished by any one of us alone. In the last 18 months, as a community, we have come to understand this more now than at any other moment in our history. and as we continue to navigate a post-pandemic, yet still uncertain world, these established systems, which continue to grow wings and take flight, will prove vital to delivering support that is efficient, equitable and that manifests population-level impact.
Successful systems like these are essential not only for building sustainable communities, but also for attracting critical financial investments, including public funding, which has been significant over the last year thanks to an approach to problem-solving that increasingly leverages collaboration as a key component, along with root-cause analysis of our challenges and creative cross-sector thinking.
Continuing to flex this systems muscle will make Essex County smarter, stronger and better equipped to handle the challenges that come our way. and ECCF is so proud to be one of the many players involved in this innovative approach to strengthening our communities.
Every day, we have the privilege of meeting incredible people who are inspired to roll up their sleeves and come to the table with an innovative idea, financial support, skills or expertise. and every day, the heartbeat of this work grows louder and stronger. Building an Essex County that offers opportunities for every resident is a task we must take on together, and we strongly encourage you to reach out to find out more about how you can be a part of this collaborative power.
Stratton Lloyd is executive vice president and COO at Essex County Community Foundation. Michelle Xiarhos Curran is the foundation’s communications writer.