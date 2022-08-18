In my last column (“Pandemic and war reveal our world,” Aug. 5) I briefly described some of the ways that the global economy and the environment and the health and stability of all nations are now inseparably tied together.
National economies — and the operations of nearly all major corporations — depend upon a huge number of important relationships that involve finance, law, taxation, labor, raw materials, components, sub-assemblies, manufacturing processes, internet reliability, fuel and energy issues, consumers, markets, and the biosphere.
For citizens who didn’t realize the fragility and extent of dependencies being woven through 45 years of globalization, the pandemic and the Ukraine war have been eye-opening for illustrating the nature of the “village” we have made of the world.
So now there are many calls to “bring manufacturing home,” dig and mine our own minerals, fabricate our own microchips, and generally rely less on overseas production and supply chains. This is reasonable and appropriate — to some degree. Congress recently approved two climate, energy, and domestic manufacturing bills that will start this process.
But there are things to bear in mind here. For many reasons, much of globalization can never be unwound. The distribution of labor and natural resources, the amount of existing infrastructure already devoted to the global economy, and the sheer magnitude and scales involved are going to place limits on “dismantling” the world’s production lines and the world marketplace.
Additionally, a bigger problem accompanies the fragility of the world and our efforts to enlarge domestic manufacturing and find raw materials within our own country. That problem relates to the realities that have created global warming and that are threatening the continued existence of organized societies everywhere.
Every nation could bring its manufacturing and consumption home, and that would still not substantially retard the advance of climate change.
We think that we have supply chain issues, or inflation problems, or just too much reliance on other nations.
But that’s only part of the problem. In fact, the earth’s atmosphere — filling with CO2 — doesn’t care where we dig our oil, build our solar panels, remove our trees, or spew our manufacturing emissions. It’s one planet, with one ecological crisis, and it’s the total impact of 8 billion earthlings that is relevant.
More accurately, it is the needs and desires of the developed nations that are driving environmental destruction. The unsustainable standard of living enjoyed by roughly 2 billion First Worlders is placing demands on the global ecosystem that will sink it.
Almost nobody is telling citizens that the way we live would have to change radically in order to preserve society and a stable ecosystem. The production and consumption of everything other than the necessities of food, clothing, shelter, warmth, and health care would have to be dramatically reduced.
Because the vegetation, soil, water, and natural resources on the planet are finite, and because maintaining social order and global peace will require a sharing among the world’s nations, ultimately everything must be rationed. Gross inequalities in consumption or wealth are not sustainable.
Creating a world that’ll hold together more than another decade or two would require eliminating innumerable practices and luxuries that we now view as normal. At the same time, it’s important to note that many people within the developed world are already struggling to get by financially.
For those of us not struggling, we’d forgo almost all discretionary or optional spending. To reduce our resource-use footprint, we’d lessen our consumption of clothing, shoes, jewelry, computers, tablets, phones, TVs, gaming systems, pelotons, hot tubs, grills, furniture, appliances, household goods, and other items. We’d stop buying single-serve bottled water, soda, and drinks.
We’d build much smaller homes, and halt the ownership of second, third, and fourth homes. Unless we really need them, we’d dispense with heavy, wasteful, and silly Jeeps, Range Rovers, SUVs, and pickup trucks. We’d drive, fly, and travel less, and generally live with less reliance on material rewards.
In suburbia, we’d largely dispense with lawns, mowing, fertilizing, pesticides, and sprinklers, and instead plant bushes and trees. We’d recognize that recreational boating, snowmobiling, waverunning, and downhill skiing require an inordinate amount of fuel and resources. Private outdoor swimming pools are a similar waste.
We’d have fewer children, or — the single most effective footprint-reducer — none at all.
These suggestions barely scratch the surface of what we’ll need to do in our personal lives. and they will need to be accompanied by profound changes at the national, global, and corporate levels. No amount of restrained living at the personal level will supplant the need to reform the major systems that run our agricultural, industrial, energy, technological, building, and transportation sectors.
For example, rather than the current, corporate-backed focus on building two billion electric cars — with immense charging and grid infrastructure needed — we’d use our money and materials to expand all types of mass transit.
We’d align our agriculture with the realities of geography and climate. We’d stop growing water-intensive crops in arid areas, and we’d shrink our cattle industry. We’d stop cutting forests, making plastic, drilling for shale-oil, conducting wars, and engaging in countless other dead-end endeavors.
At the same time though, citizens should not expect that reforms to global infrastructures will save us from wrenching change at the individual level.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.