This July 1 marks the 80th anniversary of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and here in Massachusetts, it is “WWII Cadet Nurse Day”.
In 1943 at the height of WWII, Congress passed legislation creating the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps (USCNC) to meet the critical shortage of trained nurses as nurses were being sent to the military, causing hospitals to close.
Female high school graduates as young as 17 years were recruited to enlist in the three-year training and service program. They were issued military uniforms and pledged their service until the war ended, not knowing when that would be. They worked 12-hour days, six days a week and half-a-day every other Sunday.
More than 124,000 women served in the USCNC. In Massachusetts, 9,000 women served in 26 hospitals. In their last six months, they were deployed wherever needed to serve in military, government or civilian hospitals in the 48 states and the territories of Alaska and Hawaii. Because of Cadet Nurses, our injured soldiers returned to well-staffed hospitals where they received lifesaving care from trained nurses.
When the war ended and the USCNS was decommissioned in 1948, the women received little recognition for their role in the success of WWII, where they provided 80% of all the military and civilian nursing care and prevented a complete collapse of the health care system.
The Corps is the only uniformed service that has not been recognized as WWII veterans. There is legislation to fix this. S1633/HR 3428 The United States Cadet Nurse Service Recognition Act of 2023. The bill will grant Honorary Veteran Status to the few remaining Cadet Nurses. There are no veterans medical or financial benefits and burial at Arlington Cemetery is excluded. They only ask for recognition for their service to our country with an American flag and gravestone marker.
Veteran status has been awarded to other civilian groups, such as Merchant Mariners and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPS). Even the entertainer Bob Hope, was given Honorary Veteran Status.
Mary Schofield Maione, of Hamilton, was a WWII Cadet Nurse who spent years trying to get this legislation passed. We lost Mary last year but it was important to her to preserve the legacy of the forgotten USCNC with Honorary Veteran Status. And it is important to the remaining Cadet Nurses now numbering less than 1,000, all in their late 90s.
Let’s celebrate the 80th anniversary of the USCNC by Congress passing this legislation and finally awarding Honorary Veteran Status to our WWII Cadet Nurses. These home front heroes deserve this honor from a grateful nation.
Dr. Barbara Poremba is Professor Emeritus at Salem State University and the founder and director of Friends of WWII Cadet Nurses.