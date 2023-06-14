If there is one message to come out of the indictment of former president Donald J. Trump it is this: Read the indictment before commenting.
Not surprisingly, Republicans who reacted quickly attacked the Biden administration for weaponizing the Justice Department and the FBI. Most jumped before the indictment was unsealed.
Trump took weaponization to new levels:
- “I will appoint a real special ‘prosecutor’ to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the USA, Joe Biden, the entire Biden crime family, & all others involved with the destruction of our elections, borders, & country itself!”
- He went after “the radical left Marxists, fascists, communists, lunatics, & deranged maniacs,” offering that “This is the final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the Deep State.”
Republican presidential candidates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy said Trump would be in line for a pardon if either is elected president.
Republican House leadership comments were mostly about blaming the messenger and retribution:
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy quickly called it a “grave injustice … Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.”
- Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs tweeted: “We have now reached a war phase … Eye for an eye.”
In contrast, some former Trump loyalists offered perspective after reading the indictment:
- Former Trump attorney general, Bill Barr, said Sunday: “The idea of presenting Trump as a victim here…is ridiculous…if half of it is true…he’s toast.”
- Former Trump national security advisor John Bolton, said on CNN that the indictment “should be the end of Donald Trump‘s political career… It’s devastating.”
- Presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Trump “was incredibly reckless with our national security.”
- Presidential candidate Chris Christi called it an “evidence-laden indictment, and the conduct in there is awful.”
- Even Fox legal analyst Jonathan Turley called the evidence in the indictment “quite strong,” adding that Trump could face “a terminal sentence.”
Many critics of the indictment pointed to the absence of mention of the Presidential Records Act. The Wall Street Journal Saturday argued that the indictment “doesn’t fit the spirit of the PRA.”
The indictment doesn’t need to state it: The PRA “establishes that Presidential records automatically transfer into the legal custody of the Archivist as soon as the President leaves office.” There is no grace period.
Trump’s strident words on the importance of protecting classified documents came back to bite. The indictment contrasts Trump’s 2016 words on classification with his actions. In 2016 he said: “In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”
In the indictment:
- Trump is accused of taking classified documents, rejecting repeated efforts to turn them all over to the National Archives consistent with the PRA, hiding them at Mar-a-Largo and not being honest with his own attorneys.
- The documents described include “defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries, United States nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”
No doubt many Trump followers will see this, and indictments expected for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Georgia election interference, as nothing more than political weaponization. Substance won’t matter.
In this, and cases to come, Republicans are Trump’s real problem:
- In the documents case, audio recordings, memos, tweets, text messages and interviews of Trump attorneys and employees are exposed. Some will testify against him.
- In the Jan. 6 and the Georgia cases, Republicans have provided grand jury testimony, and delivered documents likely to provide strong evidence of conspiracy and obstruction if indictments are handed down.
Trump has played the victim since the beginning of his administration. It started with arguing about the crowd size at the inauguration, a case he couldn’t sell, and never ended.
Now he faces legal jeopardy in this case and perhaps others. He has no one else to blame.
Carl Gustin is a North Shore resident, retired executive, and columnist.