Editor’s note: Sirhan B. Sirhan, who was convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently appealed his latest denial of parole by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
In order to set the tone for this era, I guess we have to go back to June 1967 and go till June 6, 1968.
There were 77 million baby boomers in America. Some were establishing the counter culture, the psychedelic period at the Monterey Pop Festival in California. In the “Summer of Love”, you had brand new music purveyors arriving on the scene. To name a few at this event, Janis Joplin, Otis Redding, Jimi Hendrix and The Who. AM radio had dominated the airwaves to this point. Listener’s tastes were changing to FM, primarily because FM was playing album formats, whole albums at a time.
New albums like The Beatles’ “Sergeant Pepper’s”, “Magical Mystery Tour” and the “White Album” (all created in eight months!), The Doors first album, The Rolling Stones’ “Beggars Banquet”, David Bowie and the Spiders from Mars, etc... The first environmental song appeared from a San Francisco band named the Quicksilver Messenger Service titled, “What About Me”. Also dominating were tunes by Cream, Aretha Franklin, Traffic and the whole Mo-Town catalogue.
On television we had Batman, the Beverly Hillbillies, Star Trek, The Wild Wild West, The FBI, Gilligan’s Island, I Dream of Jeannie, the Ed Sullivan Show and Rocky and Bullwinkle. I wish I could be as blissful in life as Bullwinkle was, but I digress.
Movies: Cool Hand Luke, The Dirty Dozen, To Sir, with Love, Valley of the Dolls, Hombre, 2001 A Space Odyssey, Bullitt, Rosemary’s Baby, Planet of the Apes, The Boston Strangler, and The Thomas Crown Affair.
Socially, there was a total upheaval. “The Pill” had arrived. There was a heavy push from youth for acceptance of race, religion, gender, and sexual orientation. There was a simmering discontent about a war in Southeast Asia that we called the Vietnam War. It detonated into domestic discontent when our government stripped Muhammad Ali of his Heavyweight Title of the World. Capturing the sentiment of many, he famously said that none of the Viet Cong ever oppressed his race. “This is a white man’s war.”
The recent PBS documentary by Ken Burns on Vietnam brought to light that there was a possible truce offering on the table from Ho Chi Min. Richard Nixon had contacted Ho and asked him to hold off on this to help him win the American election. In the year 1967 there were 11,153 American casualties. On Jan. 31, 1968, the Tet Offensive began.
There were 16,592 American casualties in 1968, bringing the aggregated total of American dead to 27,745, at that moment in the conflict. Flag draped coffins were captured nightly on the evening news.
The first violence on American campuses happened at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, when Dow Chemical was on campus to recruit students — Dow being the biggest maker of “napalm”. This was rapidly followed by student take-overs in Berkeley, California, and Columbia University. Across the country there were sit-ins and draft card burning demonstrations. There were riots in Detroit, Michigan, Baltimore, Maryland, and Newark, New Jersey. and the band played on.
Senator Eugene McCarthy was trying to unseat President Johnson as the Democrat nominee for President. Robert Kennedy announced his candidacy on March 16, 1968, very late. On March 31, LBJ announced he would not run.
On April 4, Martin Luther King was murdered by James Earl Ray at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. RFK broke the news at a campaign stop at Indianapolis, Indiana. Then on June 6, RFK won the California and North Dakota primaries, making him the odds-on favorite to be the Democrat nominee for President. When he left the podium at the Ambassador Hotel in L.A., after making his last public statement, “So my thanks to all of you, and on to Chicago, and let’s win there,” he was re-directed at the last moment to take a different route to exit the hotel.
Already in place, Sirhan B. Sirhan was waiting for him with a .22 caliber Iver Johnson Cadet revolver, striking him once in the head, twice in the back, with one bullet passing through his jacket. Five others were also wounded. He was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital and died 26 hours later. It should be noted here that Sirhan Sirhan was granted a parole but when it became known, there was a national outrage, and it was rescinded.
Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential platform included having U.S. troops out of Vietnam within six months. He was going to remove the financial cap on Social Security, and put a cap on compensation for corporate executives and board members on publicly traded companies. He was also going to remove J. Edgar Hoover as Director of the FBI, and go after corrupt members of organized labor.
Especially relevant today, was his bold position in developing alternative energy (solar, wind and geo-thermal), and free university and trade school education for all. When challenged on his educational proposals, he said, “Not only is a well educated and well trained population good for America, it is good for the world”.
If the continuum of this platform was realized, imagine no energy or heating bill to any household over the last 30 plus years. Imagine everyone driving Elon Musk’s Tesla type automobiles. Imagine no crushing educational debt. Wealth would have been flowing to individual families over the past few decades instead of the disparity in wealth that we have today. Imagine that millions and millions of tons of CO2 would not have been spewed into our atmosphere. We are now older and wiser and know what we did not know, and are living with the aftermath.
Joseph F. Doyle is a freelance writer based in Salem.