In my Dec. 1 column, “A nation of two cultures,” I lamented the political polarization of our country and I described – taking no pleasure in doing so – how the Republican Party is considerably more responsible than the Democratic Party for creating the unbridgeable chasm that separates citizens of the two parties.
Careful readers of the column, however, will have noticed that I placed the lion’s share of blame on Republican leaders and politicians and the right-wing media outlets that promote – essentially – the division of our country. Republican citizens who patronize the TV news, radio shows, blogs, podcasts and websites of the Republican right bear some responsibility, yes, but – if we want to be real – they are no match for the 24/7 media siege of their psyches and epistemologies.
If a person has legitimate grievances, has been defeated by economics, feels scorned, and is either alienated, angry, confused, traumatized, or poorly informed, then he is vulnerable to the misinformation and incomplete stories that are the staple of Republican media.
Tens of millions of people listen to Fox News, Sinclair News, One America, Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck, Mark Levin, Buck Sexton and scores of other incendiary right-wing shows. Largely, the listener doesn’t receive thoughtful conservative commentary; instead, he hears inflammatory and misleading content.
One of the worst – but by no means exceptional – of these right-wing hosts is Alex Jones. Born and raised in Texas, Jones, 44, dropped out of Austin Community College and became a radio host – now 22 years running. He quickly gained a reputation for fomenting paranoia, conspiracies and blanket hostility toward government.
Jones is not a newcomer to disseminating lies, fake news and misinformation. In 1995, he maintained that the government was behind Timothy McVeigh’s bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City. In 2001, he said that the Bush administration plotted and abetted the 9/11 downing of the Trade Center towers.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Jones supported Donald Trump and attacked Hillary Clinton in a variety of pernicious ways. Until he was sued for libel, he maintained that Clinton was a leader of a pedophile group that kept children locked in a basement under a pizza shop in Washington, D.C.
Again with misinformation, he has routinely attacked the Obamas, Black people, the reality of global warming (he calls it a hoax), and vaccinations against COVID. He claims that the federal government has plans to lock up citizens in concentration camps. He still supports Trump and feeds the lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
One of Jones’s cruelest campaigns has been an attempt to persuade his listeners that the mass shooting of 20 first-graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened.
On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, armed with a Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle and 10 magazines, broke into the school and killed the 26 victims within the space of five minutes. He then committed suicide with a pistol.
Jones repeatedly promoted the falsehood that the Obama administration created the illusion of a shooting to arouse anti-gun sentiment in the country and thus convince Congress to pass more restrictive gun laws. He said that Obama’s ultimate goal was to confiscate all the privately held guns in America.
Jones claimed that the parents of the murdered children were paid actors and that the children had not existed at all. As patently false and evil as these accusations are, Jones’s radio shows and websites attract millions of acolytes every month, and breed dangerous levels of anger and irrationality in significant numbers of his listeners.
When the parents of the deceased children sued Jones for libel, he offered $1 million for the head of their attorney “on a pike.” His listeners sent hundreds of death threats to the parents and the lawyer.
Jones and his fans repeatedly published the home addresses – with maps – to one child’s family in particular. Since 2012, that family has had to move nine times in an effort to be and feel safe from Jones’s listeners. Many of the parents have been accosted in the street by Jones’s followers. The families are abused online as well.
Jones profits from telling lies and for fearmongering. Most of his revenue (millions) comes from the sale of “prepper” supplies and other dubious merchandise. He hawks the products constantly during his broadcasts. Gun components, body armor, water filtration systems, iodine pills and other apocalypse-preparing goods characterize his sales.
Jones’s followers are delusional. But – politically anyway – so are tens of millions of the followers of other right-wing media. Through constant credulous exposure to misinformation, many Republican listeners have participated in their own transformation. They have disconnected from aspects of reality, and they are distrustful of any fact or person or news that contradicts their opinions.
What I am describing should be astonishing and shocking. It should cause sane people to lie awake at night, in fright and distress. But Republican leaders mostly show no signs of introducing corrections to this state of affairs, and 40 or 50 million (or more) Americans believe in what must be called utter nonsense.
This time feels foreboding. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, a rapidly degrading planet, and an obsolete economic paradigm, a destructive media ecosystem on the right is – psychologically – capturing the minds of Republican citizens.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.