Contrary to popular myth, the Republican Party is anything but “tough on crime.” In reality, the conservative commitment to law and order is seriously in doubt. Listen to the words they say and how they react to criminal acts.
When unarmed black men are killed by police using deadly force, Republicans don’t call for justice like every other patriot amongst us. The word never crosses their lips. They clammer for greater obedience to government authority and more guns flooding our streets. They respond to that bloodshed with calls for more violence and vitriol towards those of us who seek to staunch the bleeding. Such a response to murder is anything but “tough on crime.”
When petty thugs and spoiled rich kids, like Trump and other MAGA leaders, attacked the capital on Jan. 6, 2021, did Republicans turn out the traitors in their midst? Hardly. Republicans continue to defend that criminal violence as legitimate political speech and those violent terrorists as political prisoners. I guess Republicans only “back the blue” until police stand in their way.
When Trump stole classified documents from the United States and the FBI announced they were investigating the disgraced former president, Republicans rushed to attack law enforcement and the very legal system itself. Because Republicans now support politicians and party over their country and its Constitution, they refuse to entertain the thought that their leaders ought to be held to the same standards as working folk. As Donald Trump once said, he could murder a man in broad daylight in the middle of 5th Avenue and his supporters would still support him. In what reality does this count as supporting “law and order?”
Tough on crime, Republicans are not. That’s doubly true if the criminal in question is white, wealthy, or well-connected.
The Law & Order Left, on the other hand, believes firmly in the human rights of all people. There is no person or people, whether through genetics, or religion, or family, or ideology, who are inherently superior to everyone else. We understand, rightly, that because we all possess human rights in equal measure the overall equality of mankind is a fundamental reality. Anyone who supposes themselves inherently superior is lost in utter delusion.
The purpose of the law is to protect those rights and to prevent the delusional amongst us from causing chaos in their attempt to subjugate the rest of us. This results in a social order known as Ordered Liberty. Since we all possess human rights in equal measure, Ordered Liberty allows the individual the maximum of freedom while still having laws prohibiting people from violating one another’s rights.
When the Law & Order Left proclaims “Black Lives Matter,” it is not because we hate police. Quite the contrary. We believe that good policing is necessary for Ordered Liberty to exist. Policing in that type of society needs to be dedicated to upholding the law, it needs to be under control of the public, and it needs to be accountable. Policing that is unaccountable or designed to uphold undemocratic or racist laws harms Ordered Liberty far more than it could ever advance it.
When the Law & Order Left advocates that conservative politicians be investigated and indicted for crimes, it is not because of our partisan preferences. Our preference is always Ordered Liberty. We do not gather in political rallies and online safe-spaces to dogmatically chant “Lock her up! Lock her up!” just because we disagree with someone’s politics. We ask for a fair investigation and for laws to be applied evenly, no matter who you are. We keep our minds open and let investigations run their course without threatening the investigators with violence and political revenge. Furthermore, we demand that our political opponents receive every legal and constitutional protection afforded to anyone else. We don’t hunt witches.
MAGA Republicans believe that the ends justify the means, so achieving power at any cost, through any dishonesty, is justified because they simply think they are superior to the rest of us. The Law & Order Left understands that the means are often the only ends we get. Whatever else we might believe in the abstract — whatever policy position we believe is right — we believe in process more than anything else. A society based on Ordered Liberty and a democratic republic requires more than a greedy winner-at-all-costs mentality. It requires a commitment to the human rights of all people and a respect for the dignity of all.
The Republican commitment to upholding the law evenly has atrophied beyond all recognition. Now, witness the rise of the Law & Order Left.
Tristan R. Brown is a Peabody resident and local activist and host of the YouTube Channel, Thinkin’ About Politics. @politicsthinkin; thinkinaboutpolitics@gmail.com