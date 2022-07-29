Let me establish two basic facts.
First: As soon as a man has sex with a woman he loses all rights to a woman’s choice on how any pregnancy is to be resolved. In the battle over abortion, men have no dog in the fight. Men are the problem: Men can’t get pregnant, they can only impregnate women; their relevance is over. and the ‘problem’ should have no voice in the ‘solution’. Women have the sole right to reproductive choice and self-determination.
Second: Men love to dominate and control women, especially their bodies; to keep women in their place, to keep them subjugated, barefoot and pregnant. Men have wallowed in ‘sexual liberation’ for years, and they pop Viagra pills like they’re candy. However, they’re loathe to accept responsibility or accountability for their actions. Roe v. Wade has been overturned. Choice has been denied to every woman in this country. Let me offer some alternate options to this unfortunate fact by adopting new laws.
- All men should be required to submit a DNA sample to a national sex registry. All unwanted pregnancies can now be traced back to the men who inflicted them.
- If women can be put in jail for seeking or obtaining an abortion, men should be put in jail for initiating that unwanted pregnancy.
- Casual, recreational sex will be outlawed. If we take men’s irresponsible sexual behavior away from them, perhaps they will quickly restore a woman’s right to choice and self-determination.
As for women who oppose abortion, the answer is simple. If you oppose abortion then don’t have one. Don’t dictate to other women how to make their own medical decisions or how to run their lives. As for pro-life women/families, I have similar alternate options.
- You will be forced to register your pro-life affiliation in a national database.
- You will be forced, by law, to adopt all the children who are born due to unwanted pregnancies.
- You will be hit with punitive damages, payable to the women who were forced to endure the pain and suffering of an unwanted pregnancy because they’ve been denied, by self-righteous prigs, their right to choose.
Pro-choice women of the country unite! You have more power than you can possibly imagine. Since men have no legitimate dog in the abortion fight it’s completely up to women to provide the solution. In the poker game of abortion rights, women hold the winning hand. Since men create the problem of unwanted pregnancies, hit them where it really hurts. Women should simply boycott sex until men come to their senses. It makes my head spin to think how quickly men, especially pro-life and/or sexually disenfranchised men, would reinstate Roe v. Wade. Men should be held accountable by women and a few new laws. Let’s see if men, especially pro-life toadies, truly appreciate governmental interference in their private sexual lives. What’s good for the goose should certainly be good for the gander.
Two men on the Supreme Court who overturned Roe v. Wade deserve to be singled out for their complete disrespect and contempt for women. Two men accused of sexual harassment: Brett Kavanaugh, who in the past allegedly derived some perverse sexual pleasure in exposing himself to women, and Clarence Thomas — remember Anita Hill and read the testimony she provided, under oath, during the confirmation hearings that placed Justice Thomas on the Supreme Court.