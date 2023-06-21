I took a week off, I was in a far-off state of the Union, doing self-indulgent things, imagining I would recharge my batteries and then return ready for the richly rewarding routines of life in small-town New England.
Now, however, it seems a return to the familiar was mostly a fantasy. Since I left, one short week ago, everything has changed. The world has gone all wonky. In my absence, a former president was arraigned in federal court. Harvard Medical School was rocked by a body-parts-merchandising scandal. and most disturbing of all, to me personally: A massive paving operation is under way on outer Linebrook Road.
Of course I’m grateful, at least in theory, for the vast, smooth expanse of fresh asphalt that the team has laid down between Leslie and Randall roads. I’ve admired our pothole gods since I first arrived in Ipswich. They have a dreadful job to do, it seems to me, but they do it faithfully, and quickly, and cheerfully. This project, according to the ipswichma.gov website, is being ably accomplished by the Woburn-based Nocella Paving company. I salute.
On the other hand, losing the potholes really throws me off. The potholes on outer Linebrook Road are legendary. Cartographers have added them to local maps. Some have names. Some have historical markers. The Trustees have considered conducting guided tours, with “cultural site interpreters” wearing mock DPW uniforms. Our constellation of outer Linebrook potholes have significant social value. Or had.
Yet for all of this, there’s something even greater at stake here. As a person with no sense of direction, I use those potholes to find my way home. As I dodge one, or straddle the next, or slow my vehicle to ease down into and back up out of a particularly nasty one, I form a kind of muscle memory of the journey. Driving from Route 1 to my house is like a slow-motion theme-park ride. You take the ride again and again, and you come to anticipate the twists and turns, the bumps and thumps. You come to know the potholes like old friends, each one unique in its shape, its width, its depth. You swerve a bit to the left at the horse farm for that shallow baseball-glove-shaped indentation. You aim straight over the top of a cavernous hollow at the Town Moderator’s house. You slow down for what I call “O’Keefe’s Gulch,” because it’s so enormous you’d have to veer into the front yard of the neighbor across the street to miss it entirely. The “DANGEROUS INTERSECTION” sign standing adjacent to this colossal depression is not about automobiles colliding; it’s about automobiles disappearing, sailing over the edge into the yawning abyss, never to be seen again. And then — if I make it past the horse farm and the Moderator’s place and the deadly gulch — I’m home! I may not know north from south, I may not be able to find Riverview Pizza without help, but I know my potholes. I can get myself home, gosh darnit.
Or at least I could. Before this. Now, I careen unimpeded around that bend at Leslie Road, and sail along on the smooth, gleaming blacktop like a 747 taking off, and I’ve lost my bearings and I’m hurtling cluelessly past my house, on toward Hood Pond and who knows how far, to places further than I’ve ever ventured, and who knows what danger I’m in? Maybe it’s true — there be dragons!
Doug Brendel officially lives in a house on outer Linebrook Road but don’t look for him there, he may have missed it. Go to Outsidah.com and click “Follow the Outsidah” and see what happens.