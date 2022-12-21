Headline: "Trump wants four more years as President: 'Make America great again'…again.” Let’s take a look at one aspect of his first attempt, specifically his cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin.
“Russians have an instinctive neurotic view of the world, especially towards capitalist countries, and are driven by their insecurity to expand their influence and power as far as the world will allow them. Thus they feel that everything must be done to set the major western powers against each other.” These could be words from the Mueller report. But no, this is my paraphrase of words from the most important document ever written to describe Russian intentions and actions since World War II, both Cold War and the Putin era. George Kennan’s "Long Telegram" written in 1947, says that the United States should resist such Russian action “Where ever it is in our national interest” until the Soviet Union falls apart of its own weight.
Russia did attempt to exert its power: Shutting off Eastern Europe behind the Iron Curtain, attempting to squeeze us out of Berlin with the Berlin Blockade, assisting fellow communist nations in places like Korea, Vietnam and Cuba, finally waging the struggle itself in their disastrous intervention in Afghanistan.
The U.S. resisted with the successful Marshall Plan and NATO, defeating the Berlin Blockade with the Berlin Airlift, involving us in bloody, divisive wars in Korea and Vietnam, forcing the withdrawal of missiles from Cuba, and assisting the Mujahideen to expel the Russians from Afghanistan. Our current support of Ukraine is a present day example of resistance to Russian aggression. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics did collapse in 1989, bankrupting itself in its attempt to compete militarily with the U.S. Democracy and capitalism. Triumph! The end of history! Not so fast! Enter Vladimir “Make Russia Great Again” Putin. Putin, seeing the results of trying to confront the U.S. directly, Russia now economically equal to Italy, took a different approach. I again paraphrase Kennan’s "Telegram."
"Russia must undermine the political and strategic potential of major western powers, disrupt their national self-confidence, increase social and industrial unrest, stimulate all forms of disunity, setting poor against rich, black against white, old against young, newcomers against established residents.” This is a chilling description of western nations today, especially the U.S.
Enter Donald Trump. By 2000, Trump had shown himself to be such an incompetent and devious businessman that he couldn’t get a loan in the U.S. Here’s a statement from Donald Trump Jr. in 2008 to a real estate conference: "Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.” This was Putin money-laundering billions of dollars for himself and his new band of oligarchs. Good for Trump, better for Putin. He now had a trump card to play if needed, a “useful fool” as Lenin once described people who believed communism to be the wave of the future, an unwilling or unwilling “useful fool” in Trump’s case.
When Trump entered into the presidential race, everyone including Putin felt that Hillary was a sure bet in the 2016 election. Because he hated Clinton for her interference in his election, he mounted a campaign to discredit her so her presidency would be crippled. Manna from heaven! Trump becomes the possible President! Putin now waged a two-front attack: Pump millions into the presidential campaign to discredit Hillary and promote Trump, facts proven without a doubt by Mueller’s probe, our own intelligence services, and the Senate Intelligence Committee, but discredited by Trump’s personal lawyer, Attorney General William Barr. (Recently, one of the Mueller–indicted oligarchs openly bragged that he did indeed interfere with the 2016 election and that he will do it again.)
It would take pages to describe how President Trump avoided doing or even saying anything bad about Putin. Let’s start with his complete denial of Russian interference in the election, "Putin’s OK, Putin’s OK”, and finish with Trump’s quote about Putin’s atrocious, illegal invasion of Ukraine: "genius”, "savvy”. Add into the mix Trump’s denigration of our longtime allies, NATO, and cancellation of long labored over international agreements like the Iran deal, which gave us with Iran exactly what we wanted in North Korea, another Trump fiasco.
In 1789, during the Constitutional Convention, Alexander Hamilton worried that a foreign power could somehow get elected to the U.S. presidency a “creature” to do their bidding. That was when it took two to three months for a letter to go across the Atlantic and return.
Trump as President aided and abetted all the Russia objectives listed above. A willing “useful idiot” or an unwilling one? It doesn’t matter which. Alexander Hamilton would call it treason.
Jim McNiff, of Danvers, is a retired English Department chairman and U.S. Army lieutenant colonel.