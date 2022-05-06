Through innovation and collaboration, Salem has a rich history of providing needed services in our community. Despite our great strides in tackling the opioid overdose crisis, the recent arrival of illicitly manufactured fentanyl and the COVID-19 pandemic have amplified this challenge, which has led to 205 fatal overdoses in Salem between 2015 and 2020. In response to this crisis, we recognize that now, more than ever, we must connect people who have substance use disorders to local services that provide equitable access to care and treatment and minimize the harm and stigma around substance use.
In early 2020, we united existing collaborations between Salem-based organizations, people with lived experience, and city leadership to develop a coalition through the HEALing Communities Study (HCS), a National Institute on Drug Abuse-funded research study focused on reducing opioid overdose deaths. Over the past year, this coalition has worked strategically to launch and expand critical services in Salem that are shown to reduce fatal overdoses. Several of those services include:
Salem Hospital has created an inpatient addiction consult team to improve the care of hospitalized patients with substance use disorder. It also launched a Bridge Clinic that provides same- or next-day evaluations and close follow-up for people in the community or those being discharged from the Emergency Department or hospital. In the words of Liz Tadie, nurse practitioner and director of substance use disorder services at Salem Hospital: “Our goal at Salem Hospital is to provide high-quality patient care, while also working on collaboration across multiple specialties, education and hospital policy updates. Our inpatient consult team has helped facilitate earlier initiation and management of medications to treat addiction, as well as support and connection to community resources.”
These new services at Salem Hospital continue to be supported by the Recovery Coach Program, which began in 2017 in partnership with local agencies, such as Bridgewell and Magnolia. Today, with support from the HEALing Communities Study, Salem Hospital and North Shore Physicians Group, the recovery coach program offers coaching support seven days a week in the Emergency Department, as well as community coordination and care. Offering hope, optimism, and encouragement, recovery coaches help individuals to navigate care systems, self-advocate, and establish community connections.
North Shore Community Health Center has also been caring for patients receiving medications for opioid use disorder since 2012. Presently, they treat more than 400 patients annually and have expanded telemedicine hours and other important features to care for patients and minimize overdose. Their team says: “Together, we are collaborating to deliver a more integrated model in order to provide on-demand treatment to patients during all hours of operations. Our low-barrier, hybrid model includes in-person/onsite visits and telehealth options, which are accessible to all of our patients, all of the time. Additionally, we are excited to announce that we have hired a second substance use disorder treatment navigator for our Salem site to join our current treatment navigator in Gloucester. This role has been integral in closing care gaps, decreasing barriers to care, and collaborating care across the community with our partner organizations.”
Healthy Streets, a program of Health Innovations Inc., provides harm reduction services to the community and, this year, added a new mobile van to expand outreach. Program Director Mary Wheeler explains: “Harm reduction services encompass many things, including clean syringe access, safer drug use education, distribution of naloxone, an overdose reversal medication, and access to healthcare and substance use disorder treatment. Harm reduction offers person-centered, trauma-informed care to help reduce the negative consequences of substance use without judgment or coercion.” In Salem, harm reduction services are offered several times a week to people who use drugs and people experiencing homelessness. In the past year, Healthy Streets has distributed nearly 100 naloxone kits throughout Salem. The Healthy Streets van provides services in Salem on Tuesdays and Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm.
Medications for opioid use disorder also play an essential role in substance use disorder treatment and overdose prevention. Since January 2021, these Salem-based services have supported nearly 600 people through their transition to these life-saving medications. However, there are still barriers that prevent people at the highest risk of opioid overdose from receiving treatment. Our coalition is working to eliminate these barriers, but we need your help to end this crisis. Close collaboration reduces the risk of people with SUD falling through cracks in the system, which can lead to an overdose or other complications. Given the urgency of this issue, we must come together to make sure EVERYONE in our community knows that help is available.
Please join us in spreading the word to save lives and promote treatment and recovery. To connect with a recovery coach, call (978) 354-4981. To contact the Bridge Clinic, call or text (339) 229-7683. To make an appointment with North Shore Community Health, call (978) 744-8388. You can learn how to get and use the overdose reversal medicine naloxone (brand name Narcan®) at Healthy Streets: (339) 440-5633. To learn more about what you can do to prevent fatal overdoses, visit tinyurl.com/salemsudinfo. Amid the challenges of the last two years, the collaborative spirit of Salem has produced the tools to support our neighbors who struggle with opioid use disorder. These tools are made for and by our community.
David Greenbaum is the health agent for the city of Salem. This column was co-written by the Salem HEALing Communities Coalition, which includes representatives from Healthy Streets, Salem Hospital, North Shore Community Health, Salem Board of Health, Salem Police Department, Salem Partnership, Essex Probate and Family Court, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Lynn, and Lifebridge.