Salem is entering a new economic era, driven by the need to transition to clean energy. After decades of hosting a dirty coal plant, followed by a natural gas-powered plant, our city is slated to become the second Massachusetts port to host a marshaling yard for the growing offshore wind industry. This new development, which will support the transition to clean energy, will be good for Salem, for our region, and for the planet. But it will also impact Salem’s waterfront and surrounding neighborhoods. To compensate Salem residents for the use of our Designated Port Area for the benefit of the larger community, we believe Salem needs a strong Community Benefits Agreement (CBA).
The U.S. Department of Energy is calling for new energy infrastructure projects to center diversity, equity, and inclusion. One means of doing so, the DOE asserts, is through negotiating a CBA. The goal of the CBA is to ensure that those who bore the burdens of past environmental injustice are first to reap the benefits of clean energy development. As a host for the region’s energy infrastructure for more than 70 years, Salem has borne that burden. Pollution of our air, for example, has contributed to high asthma rates in our city. Now we have an opportunity to ensure this new development does not degrade our health or environment.
What is a CBA?
A CBA is an agreement between the developer and community stakeholder groups in which the developer agrees to provide negotiated benefits to the local community in exchange for support for the project. When negotiated with stakeholders representing historically marginalized communities, particularly those who have borne the burdens of past energy projects, it can advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Stakeholders, by including mechanisms for monitoring commitments and outcomes, can hold developers accountable to agreed-upon goals. A CBA is a legally enforceable agreement — it goes far beyond a “handshake.”
Who negotiates a CBA?
In recent weeks, confusion about who is negotiating a CBA with Crowley Maritime, the developer of the port, has bubbled to the surface (see “Community groups at odds over Crowley CBA,” Salem News, April 13). The public legal documents defining the relationship between Crowley and the city call for negotiating a CBA, but thus far the city has not engaged any community stakeholders in that process. In fact, at the April 5 Port Authority meeting, the city made clear it planned to negotiate this agreement without community stakeholders at the table.
Notably, in a CBA Toolkit published by the Cincinnati Action Tank, there is a warning to “beware of the misuse of CBAs”:
Developers and city officials may ‘check the box’ by labeling a document as a CBA when it does not meet the requirements.
Sometimes they attempt to say that the development agreement, a contract between the city and the developer, is a CBA even though residents will not be able to enforce the document and may not even have participated in its negotiation.
A CBA is a document negotiated with community groups, usually a coalition of neighborhood associations, labor groups, environmental groups, faith-based organizations and so on. The coalition, as the negotiating partner, also monitors implementation and outcomes and continues to negotiate with the developer to achieve agreed upon goals. In the case of a publicly funded project, the municipality and/or state might be at the table, but a real CBA cannot be negotiated without the community at the table.
What did we learn from Salem’s first CBA?
In 2014, the city negotiated a CBA with Footprint Power. Though stakeholder groups were not at the negotiating table, they were invited to participate in a facilitated process that identified community priorities. Footprint agreed to a number of community benefits prioritized by the stakeholder group, including a set aside of land for connecting offshore wind energy to the grid as well as important investments in sustainability, emissions reductions, public schools, and public art and beautification. However, since the stakeholder groups were not at the negotiating table, the mechanisms for oversight and accountability were controlled by the city, and the community groups had no way of knowing whether the conditions of the CBA were met by the developer. The process for the current CBA needs to be more inclusive at all stages of the negotiations to ensure the community has the ability to hold the developers accountable to the terms of the CBA.
Since 2014, CBAs have become a more integral part of the process for large development projects, particularly those related to new energy installations. These agreements are intended to further goals related to equity and justice by giving residents an opportunity to identify what is needed in their communities to enhance economic opportunity, build resiliency, and reduce carbon emissions. It is through a CBA that the community can demand the developer hire locally, provide quality union jobs, diversify supply chains, reduce emissions through port electrification, and invest in our community’s transition to a carbon-free economy. The community deserves a seat at the table.
Pat Gozemba and Jim Mulloy are the co-chairs of Salem Alliance for the Environment (SAFE).