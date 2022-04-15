We Salemites are a strange breed. We are very proud of notable people who made an impact on our community, but who are no longer with us — people such as Nathaniel Hawthorne, Samuel McIntire, the Remonds, Alexander Graham Bell and Caroline Emmerton. They were all talented and contributed much to Salem, and they deserve to be recognized. However, we have here today in Salem people who are also talented, contributing much, and perhaps not known by most of us.
Salem For All Ages is trying to change that. On Tuesdays from April 26 to June 7, we are showcasing six presentations as part of our second Speaker Series, featuring outstanding leaders who have made a difference in Salem.
All events take place at the Mayor Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center from 7 to 8 p.m. The Speaker Series is free and open to all. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. each evening and attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine before the talk. The presenters are as follows:
April 26: Mayor Kim Driscoll, Lucy Corchado and Jim McAllister. Everyone loves a good story and, these three know how to tell them! Maybe the mayor will tell us what she wanted to be when she grew up? Or, the ups and downs of being mayor? Lucy might talk about life in the Point or how she has survived more than 30 years at Salem State! and how did a kid from New Jersey end up in Salem 50 years ago? Maybe Jim can let us know. Or maybe, why he can talk about why he stayed 50 years! Only they know and they’re not telling until April 26!
May 3: David Greenbaum, Salem health agent, and Dr. Jeremy Schiller, chair of the Salem Board of Health. Before 2020, who had any idea what a local Board of Health does? These unsung heroes led us through two years of the unknown. What was it like? Where do we go from here?
May 10: Kara McLaughlin, executive director of the House of the Seven Gables. Kara will talk about how her outstanding staff at one of Salem’s most beloved and recognizable historic landmarks managed their way through the pandemic. It was no easy feat for a small nonprofit organization. Kara will share her vision moving forward about “preserving, sharing and contributing to the American story.”
May 24: Salem State University professor emeritus of English Rod Kessler. Kessler will speak on Malcolm Miller, “Salem‘s eccentric poet.” Have you ever heard of Miller? He wrote more than 3,500 poems – all of them interesting and some of them truly excellent!
This is the story of one of Salem‘s most unusual characters and how his recent posthumous book, “what I am always waiting for: selected poems,“ came to be.
May 31: Salem’s superintendent of schools, Dr. Stephen Zrike. We all want the best for Salem children. The pandemic has wreaked havoc with their educational progress. Where are we going from here? Here’s your chance to ask him.
June 7: Vijay Joyce, historian, preservationist, educator. Vijay’s talk is entitled “History of Enslaved People of Massachusetts.” If you think you know all there is to know about Massachusetts’ history, think again. An excellent speaker provides us with a meaningful and enlightening presentation to end our Spring Series.
We look forward to seeing you, enjoying a glass of wine, and listening to an enlightening presentation and stimulating conversation. This is a live in-person event. There is plenty of parking at the Community Life Center or take the Salem Skipper (www.salemskipper.com). Admission is free for each talk, but seating is limited. Please register in advance at salemforallages.org.