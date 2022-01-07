The year 2022 marks a new beginning for Salem for All Ages, as 2021 was the fifth and final year of the first five-year plan, approved in 2017 by the World Health Organization and AARP and one of the first in Massachusetts to be so certified. Over these past years we have had some outstanding successes, encouraging beginnings, and valiant efforts.
Now, it’s time for a new approach, though.
As an age-friendly community, Salem is a city that makes a conscious effort to encourage active aging and enhance the quality of life for people as they age. In 2017, when our action plan was certified, Salem was the first city on the North Shore, the third in the commonwealth, and approximately 30th across the nation to receive this certification. This initiative has now spread across this country and the world. Salem was at the forefront five years ago, and we had much to learn. Five years later, though, we are much more knowledgeable and aware of what is needed to enhance the quality of life for Salem residents of every age and ability.
Over the past years, Salem for All Ages provided greater access to community resources through a new website, www.salemforallages.org, a resource guide for older residents, monthly columns in this newspaper, and an active social media presence. Sharing information is a key part of the Salem for All Ages mission and we have fulfilled that through numerous events, symposiums and speakers over the past five years. Task force members have presented to approximately 30 other communities across the commonwealth, as well as in other New England states, to encourage and help them on their own path to age-friendly certification.
One of the most visible efforts of Salem for All Ages is the incredibly popular Salem Skipper program. The Skipper is a low-cost, on-demand public shuttle made possible thanks to an initial planning grant from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation, which was secured by the Salem for All Ages Transportation Subcommittee in partnership with Salem’s Traffic and Parking Department. Since the service launched in December 2020, the Skipper has given close to 35,000 rides, including thousands to residents over the age of 65.
Another highly visible effort is the completion of Salem’s updated Americans with Disability Act transition plan. About only half of the municipalities in Massachusetts have an ADA transition plan. Salem’s plan identifies opportunities for improving accessibility in city buildings, parks and other spaces as well as strategies to make city services and information more broadly accessible. The Salem for All Ages task force, in partnership with the Salem Commission on Disabilities and the City’s Capital Projects Director and ADA Coordinator, are now implementing these recommendations, many of which have already been completed. The final goal is instilling a culture and practice of accessibility in every future project and program the city undertakes.
No action plan can ever anticipate everything and as opportunities and challenges change it necessitated shifts in the Salem for All Ages plan, as well. Initially, the primary goal of our Health Subcommittee was preventive practices as a means to provide better health as we age. The onset of COVID-19, however, required a rapid pivot from the subcommittee. Food insecurity became a far more urgent problem.
The immediate need was to expand community gardens and other food programs, and provide nutritious food options, as well as drive through farmer’s markets, community pantry sites, and emergency food delivery for homebound seniors.
Working with the City’s Health Department and the social services team at the Council on Aging, Salem for All Ages helped to mobilize a massive team of volunteers to place thousands of well-being calls to homebound and quarantining seniors in our community.
Some concepts were not even on the initiative’s radar screen in 2017 when the action plan was written but are now front and foremost — age discrimination being a prime example. Many people are not consciously aware that age discrimination is rampant in the United States and extremely detrimental to the self-esteem, self-confidence and ability of people to equally access important services and spaces as they age. In many instances it leads to isolation and depression, two major issues for older adults.
For 2022, Salem for All Ages is refocusing itself on four specific action items:
Engagement — Growth of the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center through such activities as the new speakers’ series, more exercise opportunities, workshops including technology classes, healthy food programs and updated communication efforts.
Health — With a focus on healthy and active aging in Salem through collaborative diet, nutrition and preventive medicine efforts.
Inclusion — First, expanding communication efforts with Salem residents of all ages. Second, raising awareness about how ageism affects all of us and how we can work together to dismantle it.
Interconnection — Help strengthen existing efforts to connect residents of all races and backgrounds with one another and their community and create new ones, with a particular focus on Salem’s older Latino residents.
These are significant goals, but essential ones for the city of Salem. As we prepare for the future of Salem for All Ages, we invite you to be part of this journey and this important work. You can discover more about the initiative at www.salemforallages.org or reach out to us at info@salemforallages.org. Let’s keep working together to ensure our community is a place that welcomes and works for residents of every age and ability!
Dominick Pangallo and Patricia Zaido are the co-chairs of the Salem For All Ages task force.