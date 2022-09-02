While the first five-year period of Salem for All Ages wrapped up in 2021, the program is still going strong as we move through year six.
In November 2016, the city of Salem formally submitted its age-friendly action plan, Salem for All Ages, to the AARP and the World Health Organization, to strengthen our commitment to being a community where everyone can age in place comfortably and safely and remain active.
Salem was the first city on the North Shore to join the AARP network of Age-Friendly Communities and only the third to do so in the commonwealth. Work in the first five years of the initiative achieved numerous successes, new programs, policy changes, and new ways of sharing information with Salem’s older residents. Most notable, the work of the Salem for All Ages task force resulted in the updating of the city’s accessory dwelling unit rules (www.salemma.gov/adu) and creation of the popular Salem Skipper on-demand ride share program.
The Salem Skipper microtransit service launched in December 2020 to provide affordable on-demand shared rides for the Salem community, with the goals of expanding access to flexible and equitable transportation and advancing Salem’s mission in becoming a “car-light” community. Today, the service has provided nearly 85,000 rides to residents and visitors of all mobility needs and ages and continues to see strong growth month-over-month. Rides are $1 for seniors, students and individuals with accessibility needs. Other users pay $2 before 7 p.m. and $3 after 7 p.m. Information on service hours can be found at www.salemma.gov/skipper.
The work continues, however, and we’re still going strong.
The Salem for All Ages Speaker Series, now in its third season, resumes this fall on Tuesday evenings, Sept. 13 through Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.). Admission is free, but advanced registration is required. Reserve your seat today at www.salemforallages.org.
Sept. 13: A Conversation with Lynda Roscoe Hartigan, Executive Director and CEO of the Peabody Essex Museum
Sept. 27: Decision Day — having important conversations about planning for end of life, with Norene Comito Gachignard
Oct. 4: The Future of Higher Education and Salem State University, with SSU President John D. Keenan
Oct. 11: January Gil O’Neill, award-winning poet, reads from her work and talks about the creation of poetry
Salem for All ages received an AARP Massachusetts Small Dollar Big Impact grant to fund the creation and installation of “Happy to Chat” signs at 10 public benches throughout the community. Connection is a key part of Salem’s age-friendly action plan and isolation has been identified as one of the largest challenges facing Salem’s older residents. This grant will enable us to install these signs at key benches in parks and public spaces across Salem. The signs invite people to sit and talk with others, to get to know one another, and to help build stronger bonds of connection between residents of all ages. It’s a small program that has the potential make a big difference, by offering a safe space for people to open up and have a conversation with a neighbor or even a stranger.
Another component of Salem’s age-friendly action plan pertains to active aging, which includes preventive measures to stay healthy. This means a focus on such areas as food security, exercise, and social interaction. Food insecurity rates in Massachusetts more than doubled during the pandemic from 8% to nearly 20%; now inflation and supply shortages continue to cause hardships. All of these pressures have been felt most heavily by older adults. In response, the Salem Pantry greatly expanded their services to include mobile markets and partnerships with the city’s Mack Park food farm. The Salem nonprofit “Root,” a culinary education program for youth, prepares meals at mobile markets and for the popular “Meet and Eat” community meals programs, which are both free to all Salem residents. and free pop-up/drive-up farmers markets at the COA specifically focused on food security needs facing older residents. Community wellness activities now include a walking program coordinated by the COA and the Salem Health Department. Social interaction from these programs, through communal dining and exercising together, are examples of ways we are striving to help reduce isolation and loneliness among older adults.
Another critical part of interconnection and overcoming isolation, as well as accessing essential services these days, is the ability to use the internet, mobile applications, and technology devices. Earlier this year Salem for All Ages held its first Technology Tutor program, giving eight older adults the opportunity to learn from a technology professional over a six-week course. Participants learned how to navigate the online world and make the most of their tablet, which was provided to them for completing the course. The first semester of the program was determined to be a great success by all the participants and another semester for it will be announced soon to take place this fall.
Finally, another major objective for Salem for All Ages in 2022 is to continue to raise awareness about ageism. Age discrimination is pernicious and often the result of unexamined biases towards older adults. Salem for All Ages is working to help people recognize and intentionally strive to undo ageism, both in themselves through self-reflection and in those around them through awareness and education efforts. In addition to a forthcoming public education campaign that is in development, Salem for All Ages conducts free workshops on “How to Communicate with Older Adults” for businesses, organizations, and others who are interested. The most recent workshop was conducted with city department heads and a forthcoming one will take place for officers of the Salem Police Department. If you or your organization is interested in signing up to have a workshop held for your members or employees, please use the contact form https://salemforallages.org/contact to let us know.
Together we can all keep working to ensure that Salem is a welcoming and thriving community for residents of all ages.
Patricia Zaido and Dominick Pangallo are co-chairs of Salem for All Ages.