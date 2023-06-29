For those of you who may not be familiar with Pioneer Village, it’s a 3-acre plot adjacent to Forest River Park and the site of a replica 17th century village constructed in 1930 to celebrate our city’s tercentennial anniversary. Local history buffs have correctly called it a living history museum — thought by many to be the oldest in the country. But it unfortunately hasn’t been given much public attention for the past few years.
Not long ago, it was once one of the busiest tourist stops in the city. Busloads of students and other interested visitors from far and near as well as campers and hikers flocked to the Village from spring to fall. I guess it might be best described as a mini-Plimouth Plantation and a wonderful place for people to touch base with our heritage and history. For those of us who call Salem home, it ranks with the House of Seven Gables, our historic district, our museums, and many other lovely historic structures and places. It’s one more part of who we were, who we are, and what we leave our next generation. It’s an important place and a long-proven visitor favorite. and a vibrant village would be a trolley stop as it once had been.
In a post on social media a while ago, ex-Councilor and Scoutmaster Steve Dibble fondly recalled how a troop of his Boy Scouts volunteered to help work around the property when it was in need of a little TLC. The work provided a meaningful and lasting memory for the young people involved, as it has for many before them. When the Village was open and in full operation, a shallop from Plimouth Plantation sailed up one day and reenacted a day of “trading” with the Village’s “residents.” It proved an exciting as well as interesting day for all who observed and participated.
Small gardens, a blacksmith forge, salt making, soap manufacture, and other crafts and customs were on view to the many thousands of people who passed through each season. It was truly a living history museum as well as a wonderful day out.
A good deal of thought and planning went into the construction of the village. Its location is where a settlement “might” have been started. You can “beach” a shallop on the adjacent waterfront — in practical terms a very important feature since fishing, trading, and exploration were everyday necessities and events. It has a source of fresh water. It is sheltered from the winter winds and rough waves and seas. and it has an established wooded area providing fuel, building material, and animal habitat. (A proposed alternative location for the village does not.)
The property belongs to the city — our city. Many very personal stories have appeared in social media posts of memories and stories of the Village, and of its meaning, and importance to their authors. In a city that passed the Community Preservation Act, has several bodies dedicated to historic preservation, and reaps considerable economic benefit from its historic heritage, it seems rather astonishing that more attention is not given to Pioneer Village by all the parties associated with advancing and preserving our city’s historic treasure trove. I hope this somewhat new and added attention to the place jumpstarts some positive action toward revitalizing and preserving this pleasant little corner of Salem.
It’s way past time to get some creative minds lending new ideas and life to the place, marketing it the way any venue of this type should be and deserves, and stop any speculation or discussion about its demise or its future fate. All of us, citizens and elected officials alike, should act as worthy custodians of our past and preserve the right for others to share in the wonderful memories that we hold so dear. For thousands of people from places far and near, Pioneer Village was one of those wonderful memories and it has the same potential for thousands more in the years to come. Let’s give it a fair chance folks. It’s been neglected and that’s our fault. We can do better and should. Its 100th anniversary is just around the corner. Please muster up your creative skills and do what you can to help save the Village and its traditional home so that its 100th anniversary is one to celebrate and one to remember and not one to lament because we let it fall by the wayside or be lost to unpopular decision-making.
Frank Kulik lives in Salem.