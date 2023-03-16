There was a wonderful article in the Boston Globe two weeks ago titled “The illusion of a frictionless existence.” Written by Kat Rosenfield, culture writer and author of “You Must Remember This,” the essay described how the widespread dominance of digital technology today has come to condition our attitudes, our expectations, and our behavior.
Digital tech has insinuated itself into nearly all aspects of society and is today the most constant and powerful force shaping us, though we are loathe to admit the profundity of the changes.
As just one example of this shaping, Rosenfield outlines the extent to which — in the last 20 years — computerization and the entire online world have removed many “frictions” from daily life. By “frictions,” she means inconveniences, but she also includes just plain old human interaction with other people.
In so many ways, from the automation of grocery-line checkouts to the endless digital “menus” encountered in phoning any large corporate entity, the “inefficiency” of person-to-person contact is being eliminated.
Rosenfield writes, “Smartphone technology has utterly transformed our lives, turning countless points of human contact into computerized transactions.” She rues what we are losing when we tap and swipe our way to home deliveries of food, books, clothing, furniture, and other merchandise. We have also become comfortable replacing all sorts of live gatherings with Zoom and other remote video.
Rosenfield, in her article, is focused on the damage this is doing to young people. Having never lived without the internet and social media, and therefore not sufficiently practiced at the art of person-to-person interaction, many teens are uncomfortable and even somewhat fearful about sustained conversation and face-to-face negotiation. They text, tweet, TikTok, Twitch, and Snapchat, and keep their heads down.
Although young people are completely vulnerable to the worst consequences of the web-saturated world, we adults too are being transformed by digital technologies.
Unwitting (or witting?) participants in a long transition accelerated by the pandemic and remote work, we navigate our way through life with smartphone in hand. Nearly everything is filtered through it, or negotiated in partnership with it.
Similar to teens, we text, tweet, email, watch videos, play games, make financial transactions, download innumerable apps, and conduct work online.
What’s lost in that behavior is a certain amount of direct human contact. Also lost is something in the quality of attention that we can bring to bear on the real, offline world. With a laptop or smartphone always idling and ready nearby, we are distracted by its sheer presence alone. The devices practically have their own gravitational pull.
Because of time online, we are less patient, more irritable and anxious, and less tolerant of diverse viewpoints and people who disagree with us. They are “friction.” We are less present as we move through the physical environment, and less apt to be engaged by it.
There are many indicators of this. During the past couple of years especially, because of the increasing presence of people who stand at traffic intersections and hope for money from the motorists waiting at red lights, I have been watching how drivers respond. It is apparent that many (most?) drivers view the solicitors as Rosenfield’s “friction.”
Now, there are many good reasons a driver may not lower a window and give money to an “asker” on the street, but I am struck that almost nobody does. In a line of dozens of cars, through two or three light cycles at Bell Circle, Lynnway traffic crossings, and Salem intersections, sometimes no driver reaches out.
I find it painful to watch, in light of the stark contrast the vehicles make with the solicitor. The traffic lineup is filled with pricey SUVs, new 4-door “pickups,” and luxury sedans. On a cold day, the drivers are ensconced in warmth, leather, Bluetooth, and “entertainment systems,” while the person on the curb doesn’t even have a hat.
I look around me at the other waiting drivers. What do they see? What are they thinking? Do they see the man or woman walking the median?
Many drivers are looking at their phones. Alone, they are either texting or talking.
I do not know the story of the person in the street. He or she usually has a crudely lettered sign, sometimes with a hint of a story.
It is enough for me that he or she is standing there — surely not that person’s first choice — and feels a need to be there.
What is especially hard to watch is the degree to which the drivers ignore this person. The supplicant is not really seen, and rarely acknowledged.
What must that feel like to him or her? To have your very existence ignored, and, essentially, denied. How can he not feel that nobody gives a whit about his life?
I can no longer just drive by these people. When they get near my car, I give them $1 or $2. That amount is small and I don’t know if it helps them. But the sum is not the point.
I smile at them, say a few words, and give them an unspoken affirmation; “I see you; you exist; you matter.”
Invariably they give me a big smile back and the same unspoken affirmation.
Brian T. Watson, of Swampscott, is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.