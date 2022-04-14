During the past two years, Americans have learned a lot. Schooled by a pandemic and a war in Ukraine, we have seen – freshly and convincingly – some of the ways that societies nationally and globally are put together and operate.
The many consequences of the pandemic and the war, which ripple across the world, are helping us to understand the big forces, the big organizing principles and practices, and the myriad of connections that both structure society and drive society.
Before the pandemic struck and before the start of the war, we had all of course heard of “globalization.” We had some understanding that manufacturing had largely been moved out of the United States for countries with low wages. We also knew that Big Money moved easily around the world and that trade between nations was significant, widespread, and mostly indiscriminate toward authoritarian or corrupt states.
We knew that the internet (now 5 billion users worldwide) and connectivity were important and powerful, and we knew that the web could “capture” and sway large swaths of the population. We knew that the internet platform companies exist to profit off of the product – us – that they sell to advertisers.
We knew that capitalism and our economy as a system required us to produce and consume.
We knew that this required businesses and companies to grow and to utilize energy fuels, water, materials, and the earth’s mineral and chemical resources.
Lastly, the past two years have sharpened our sense of being members of a “humanity.” Seeing sick people fill hospitals across the world, seeing long lines at food banks, seeing women and children fleeing Ukraine, and recognizing that dread and emotional stress have become common in all of us has created wider awareness that our individual challenges and fates may be inseparable from those of the wider population.
I hope that what has been driven home to everyone is an understanding that our economic system is an unsustainable treadmill. Two years ago in the U.S., when consumption shrank dramatically, the economy instantly stopped and roughly 22 million people were quickly laid off. With nobody to buy things, the whole reason for about 70 percent of our economy just evaporated.
At the same time, because the pandemic shut down overseas economies, factories, ports, containers, trucking, and shipping, we saw the incredible connectivity, dependencies, and vulnerabilities built into a global production and consumption economy. Who knew that the materials and parts for an automobile come from 20 countries, and that its cobalt, copper, nickel, lithium, platinum, and palladium come from 15 countries? Furthermore, we are seeing that demand from a world population of 8 billion aspiring people will quickly outstrip the earth’s capacities to provide the resources to let even half that number live like Americans. Hopefully, it is dawning on us that even Americans will no longer be able to live like Americans.
We are seeing that we are caught in a dilemma. All at the same time, we require a growing economy and – to save the environment – a shrinking economy. We require a “green” transformation, but we don’t and won’t have the money, energy fuels, raw materials, and economic model to permit the change. We’d have to reimagine and rebuild nearly everything – including what we take as “normal” standards of living and convenience – to create a sustainable society. Heck, as yet, we don’t even have the political or personal will – or realistic notions of what it actually would take – to recreate society.
And the war in Ukraine is demonstrating the tension inherent in conducting life in the present while crafting a life for the future. The immediate need for the oil, gas, minerals, chemicals, sub-assemblies, wheat, and barley that once came from Russia and Ukraine will prompt new, regrettable, expanded industrialization, farming, mining, and land clearance in virgin areas of the globe.
When it comes to the internet – which is now probably the largest obstacle to creating a humanity-wide comprehension and solidarity regarding the crises we face – we are woefully unprepared and unable to arrest the damage that it is doing. It undermines, fragments, neutralizes, and prevents any large actions and notions on behalf of a citizen solidarity and a sustainable future.
Recent years have also revealed the limits and flaws of human nature. The right-wing resistance to pandemic-fighting measures, and the complaints of many people (not those already struggling) to rising gasoline prices, are demonstrating the human proclivity to resist hardships that are necessary but inconvenient and costly. Again, the self and the present too often outcompete the collective and the future.
It is human nature to hold onto disbelief at possible catastrophe. It’s a harsh truth, but the past two years have made clear that our society and our culture have conditioned people to the point where they cannot internalize or imagine certain present and future realities.
Brian T. Watson of Swampscott is author of “Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We’ll Face.” Contact him at btwatson20@gmail.com.