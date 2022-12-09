With fits and starts there is a long history of legislative efforts and detractions to bolster tax relief for senior citizens in Massachusetts. The concept of qualifying for a tax credit relative property taxes paid has been swirling around for years with limited success in effective versions implemented.
If now is not the moment to establish a basis of meaningful relief, no other time frame will ever be appropriate.
For the better part of 2½ years we’ve heard about the windfall in state coffers caused by excess tax collections — currently, to the tune of $3.6 billion — and $5 billion of federal dollars courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act.
With inflation spikes and a large swath of seniors in all income classes experiencing financial pressures due to fixed incomes, a tax credit for property tax is as timely as never before. Since property tax is essential in supporting the core services and infrastructure of local cities and towns, tax relief to seniors will help retain the needed local revenue but with a partial offset by the state.
In July, the governor signed a $42.7 billion budget, which included most aspects of a house proposed spending plan of $4.2 billion, which included senior property tax relief. But in final versions concluded in closed sessions the outcome has become murky, which has necessitated the need for new legislation to be filed. The previous tax limit for credit of $750 was proposed to be raised to $1,200, but more needs to be done. and certainly, income limits and total home value parameters apply.
Senate Democrat Adam Scanlon, of the 14th Bristol district, has filed HS 3057, which raises the cap to 50% of the entire property tax bill and this is a solid footing to effect meaningful tax relief impact. The bill introduced in 2021 is not “ favorably viewed” as it has advanced with a slew of amendments to the House Ways and Means Committee. A notable “ accompanying draft” is HS 4997 — An Act to Improve Massachusetts Competitiveness & Reduce the Cost of Living. This bill is sponsored by the Joint Committee on Revenue, which has referred it to the House Ways and Means Committee. The centerpiece of this renaissance concept is to modernize our estate tax system by raising the exemption limit to an inflation friendly $2,000,000 from $1,000,000.
So far so good.
Yet as favorably as things appear there is always the potential for competing forces to drive back a good idea to a condition of inertia. In 2011 for example, Democrat Sen. James Eldridge, of the 14th Bristol, sponsored HS 1445, which promoted the senior tax relief concept. In 2012, the bill was incorporated into a study HS 2441 and effectively produced nothing valuable. One of the best ways for legislators to kill a good idea is to shuffle it into an endless “study”.
There is nothing more to study now other than ways to implement the mechanisms to deliver relief bracketed by reforming subsections of Section 62 of the general laws of Massachusetts related to the state’s power to tax income.
Now is the time and the effect should be immediate and substantial, for our longtime tax-paying senior citizens to continue to “pay it forward” in supporting our communities, by codifying the state’s clear ability to support them in return.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. You can reach him at damorecos@gmail.com.