“It’s not the end of the world.” That’s what we say around our house. Don’t make too big a deal out of your problem or your pain. Smashed your thumb? Man up. Broke a wineglass? Sweep up, move on. Rover ravaged a rodent? Compost the carcass. Not the end of the world. Hardly anything is really the end of the world.
Part of our confidence is based on the fact that we have plenty of Armageddon food. Food we’ll have on hand when Armageddon happens because it’s emotionally impossible for my wife to throw it away.
She’s an intelligent, educated, talented, otherwise reasonable person, but she is generally incapable of parting with anything remotely edible.
In our kitchen cupboard, there’s a jar of organic peanut butter that long ago separated into peanut oil and peanut cement, but Kristina can’t throw it away because if doomsday comes, you could take an ice pick to the peanut cement and remix the peanut oil into it and voilà! You could live for days on that jar of organic peanut butter.
Sure, they put expiration dates on some foods. But we don’t throw food out when the date arrives, and certainly not ahead of the date. Expiration dates are really just suggestions at our house. It’s just “best if used by,” right? “If” is a very conditional word. That gruyere was due to be consumed in 2017? Eh. It’s not the end of the world.
And it’s not just Kristina, I confess.
After 35 years of marriage, I’ve absorbed her perspective by osmosis. When a so-called “expiration date” passes, to me that just means it’s time to start squinting for mold and sniffing for contagion. Heaven forbid you should toss that Newman’s Own Zesty Italian. That stuff could really improve the taste of the Spam you’ll be surviving on in the apocalypse.
Besides, Newman’s Own Zesty Italian is mostly vinegar, isn’t it? and vinegar is one of those substances that never breaks down. The vinegar they used in Bible times is still around today. They’re talking about giving vinegar a spot on the periodic table of elements.
And then there are the non-perishables. There’s a reason they’re called non-perishables. They’re for Armageddon. When the end approaches, we Brendels will pop open one of these cans of 2006 Del Monte Fruit Cocktail. And hey, how about this beef jerky from 1984? See how crazy it would have been to throw this stuff out? This wasn’t just grocery shopping. This was wise investing.
Same thing goes for non-food items. They have no expiration date to ignore, but you can hold onto them anyway. You bought that odd curly hooknose swisher thingy years ago; it’s been in the drawer ever since, alongside your corkscrew and your potato peeler and your corncob skewers. You can’t even remember what the odd curly hooknose swisher thingy is supposed to do, but you spent good money on it. To throw it out would be to admit that you were an idiot.
Kristina and I have proven it’s also possible to be trapped by possessions you didn’t spend money on. Grandma’s plates are too ugly to use, but we hang onto them. To give them away would simply diminish someone else’s quality of life. Grandma is long dead. She wasn’t all that lovable when she was alive. In fact, leaving us these faded light blue dishes with the amateurish pink, yellow, green, and white flower design — what does that say about how she felt about us? We ought to just dump them in the trash.
But we don’t. We let them occupy precious cupboard space in our cramped 200-year-old kitchen in historic Ipswich, Massachusetts.
So, in any case, we’re all set. When the end of the world actually happens, come to our house. We’ll be the ones who still have plenty of food. We’ll pop these cans of New Coke, and spoon up some SpaghettiOs from the Clinton administration. On Grandma’s dishes.
Doug Brendel lives in an antique house in Ipswich, in the minimal space not already occupied by foodstuffs. Check him out at dougbrendel.com.