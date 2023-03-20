The other day it was delightful watching the snow fall all afternoon and the whole wintry scene was somewhat nostalgic, a gentle white whirling reminder of all those former winter days as a kid, when we would sit by the radio waiting for our school to be canceled. Even now as a mother and teacher I’ve noted how snow changes our outlook, makes us slow down and make some soup, read a book beneath blankets, stare into a warm fire.
On those mornings, many years past, my three brothers after digging out our dad’s station wagon, would take off into the neighborhoods, shovels on their shoulders in search of the snow money falling from the benevolent gray skies, descending straight out of heaven itself.
By early afternoon, they were home, their pockets full of dollar bills, and we’d grab the Flexible Flyers and join all the other neighborhood school refugees on what we considered as children to be the greatest sledding hill in the entire world. We had long trains of sleds where you would join one sled to another by laying down and placing your feet in the two open spaces in front of the wooden cross piece of the sleigh that belonged to the child behind you and off we would go snaking our way down the unplowed avenue thrilled at the speed we were able to achieve.
When my daughters were little girls, and snow days arrived, after clearing the sidewalks and watching our little dog disappear into the snow that was up to his little doggie shoulders, we’d come back inside and I’d make hot chocolate, or soup for lunch. We lived in a multifamily house and the girls and I would then bake chocolate chip cookies for our three tenants. The cookie project kept them occupied and also allowed them to bundle up small paper plates with cookies, and they would leave them outside of our tenants’ doors.
Although this winter hasn’t left a major snowy mark, there is always hope. When the flakes the size of coins fall from the sky, a certain nostalgia, a wistfulness for those days of warmth, and bundling up on the sofa after an afternoon of sledding.
After any snowstorm has ended, the world is utterly altered. Everything is smooth, there are no jagged edges. The world is softer and extraordinarily quiet, a certain peaceful equilibrium is attained. You can no longer see the withered remains of last summer’s gardens, the dark brown remains of the previous season’s leafy debris is hidden from sight, and everything is transformed into vast white meadows.
As the storm departs, a melancholy occurs as you know this moment of utter purity, of innocence and quietude cannot last…yet in those moments, there is something wondrous to behold, until I realize, that the plow guys have done the streets, and so therefore, tomorrow there will be school.
Regina Robbins Flynn teaches in the English Department at Salem State University and makes her home in Salem.