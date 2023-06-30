Summertime can be a challenging season for those striving to maintain sobriety from drugs and alcohol. With the sunny weather, swimming, barbecues, holidays like the Fourth of July, and happy hours that this season brings, it can be difficult to stay sober; therefore, it’s essential to practice healthy habits and self-care during this time.
Here are some tips to help you make smart and healthy choices and stay sober from drugs and alcohol on the Fourth and all summer:
- Make and maintain a sober social circle: Gatherings in the summer tend to be centered around alcohol and other substances, and if you’re the only sober person in the group, it can be very difficult to remain abstinent. Find a sober network of people who are inviting, understanding, and supportive of your sobriety goals and socialize with them.
- Have a plan: Make a plan about how you’ll handle any situations of peer pressure or temptation that may come up this summer. Find and pin down your go-to responses for any temperature-raising situation and use these to keep yourself accountable.
- Develop healthy hobbies: Get involved in activities that don’t involve drinking or using drugs like sports, working out or enjoying nature. Doing something that you enjoy will occupy your time and energy in a productive and healthy way.
- Join a support group: Support groups provide a safe and supportive environment where people can discuss mental health issues, grief, addiction, recovery, and other struggles. Not only do support groups allow you to unload emotional burdens, but they can also help you gain a new perspective on life by listening to others’ stories, receiving advice, and getting the tools to cope.
- Ask for help: Reach out to a sober friend or sponsor when you need help. Connecting with others can provide much-needed support if you are struggling in your sobriety.
Staying sober is a personal choice and a challenging journey, but with a proper plan kept in place and healthy activities, it is possible to stay away from drugs and alcohol this summer. With the right attitude and healthy practices, you’ll be able to enjoy the Fourth celebrations and other activities to the fullest while remaining sober.
Jameson Pinette is the CEO of Recovery Centers of America at Danvers.