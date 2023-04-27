As I watch American society struggle with its problems, and as I both observe and engage in conversations with people about the possibilities for solutions, I am struck by the lack of appreciation for the fact that it is society itself that largely determines the odds of moving in any particular direction.
Society — that enormous collection of arrangements, operations, institutions, norms, people, and physical realities — creates the very water we swim in. Society is the context in which everything — real and potential — exists.
Thus, when considering whether society will change, and whether people will change, it is necessary to consider the very real dynamics and consequences of a society, any society. Yes, that is somewhat circular.
Will people unite or remain divided? Will society fail? What will be the trajectory of American society? Many people take it on faith that society remains catchable.
But people in a society are not really free actors; we are significantly constrained or influenced by a myriad of factors that are financial, emotional, ideological, intellectual, religious, or family related. We are constrained by norms, conventions, distractions, addictions, or time itself. A lack of motivation, imagination, or curiosity can also constrain a person. Sometimes, people are just not interested in certain freedoms.
People are massively affected by their society. It can define the limits and boundaries of what we think, what we can be, how smart we will get, even what we can or will imagine. Above all, society constantly conditions us. It is always teaching us what is “normal.”
Society is powerful water. It is hard to swim against or even sideways to its currents, or even to imagine other currents.
We are products of those currents. They never rest. In the embrace of their conditioning, we don’t sufficiently focus on the fact that we can spend a lifetime growing and learning, or treading water, or actually going backward, becoming more rigidly incurious or dysfunctional.
People are capable of the most amazing achievements, generosity, creativity, cooperation, and wisdom. But for us to reach those positives, we usually have to be treated with care, nurturing, and respect, especially during our first 25 years or so. We usually also benefit — and develop emotionally and intellectually — from a well-rounded education. In addition, in our youth and throughout our adult years, the society around us, and the tenor and circumstances of that society, and the forces within that society, must be healthy (in every respect) and must function to bring out the best in people.
For people to become our best selves, we need a society that supports the idea that people should indeed become great. In such a society, education and learning and personal growth would never stop, and the amazing potential of humans — and thus of society itself — would be much in evidence.
But today, we do not have such a society. Instead, we have a society that, while containing many good features, contains too many influences and realities that undermine or outright damage humans and human potential. While there are countless numbers of amazing people and wonderful forces, society today possesses a critical mass of destructive elements and realities that act to drag people down and away from the best humanistic potentials that we have. Human beings, over the long 10,000 years of organized societies, have always had to contend with both positive and negative developments. People throughout history have always existed in relationship to the circumstances of their societies at the time when they lived, and in the location where they lived.
We could go back through human history and find examples of eras that demonstrate the wax and wane of the better qualities of people and their societies, and the worst of people and societies.
People are remarkable and sometimes we can triumph over influences that would stunt our potential. But when the influences or pressures or imperatives are part of the very fabric of society, and when they are subtle, invisible, powerful, continuous, not easily avoided, and taken as normal elements of the context of society, then most people have a much harder time resisting their influence.
That is where we are today. Certainly in the United States, the current shape and conditions characterizing capitalism, technology, politics, the internet and social media, cable TV, and talk-radio contain much that is blocking or actually lowering the emotional and intellectual development of people. Those various structural sectors of society are not completely or uniformly negative, but they don’t need to be to effectively undermine people. Furthermore, those sectors don’t affect all people, or even affect people to the same degree. But they don’t need to, to be a limiting and effective drag on society’s best potentials.
Today, American society is substantially — to an unhealthy degree — materialistic, consumerist, short-sighted, and irresponsible. We are also substantially self-centered, selfish, distracted, silly, traumatized, and polarized. Now, obviously, not all of us are all those things. Some people are. Maybe most of us are partially unhealthy. But the society that we have made, and that we are constantly reinforcing and enlarging, reflects the values embraced by inadequately developed and damaged people. We make society, and then it continues to mold us and the younger generations that come along. It is a perfectly circular process.
American society today is a shadow of what a fully healthy people could make. If we would predict society’s trajectory, we would identify the factors most shaping us, and then we would assess the odds of them becoming countered effectively.
