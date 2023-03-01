On Feb. 16, Steve Andrada’s 40-minute documentary, “Stop the Peabody Peaker”, premiered at the Torigian Center in Peabody. His opening comments were as inspiring as the film. Andrada spoke of his father, the son of Portuguese immigrants who moved to a heavily industrialized Peabody. “I know that Peabody has been burdened with a lot of environmental injustice over the years, but I thought those days of tanneries and factories was a story of the past.” Then Andrada learned about the peaker plant to be built in the midst of an environmental injustice zone less than a mile from his home.
As a retired TV news videographer, he started to dig.
“Stop the Peabody Peaker” explains, with clear visuals and words, how a peaker plant is only needed when peak electric use skyrockets and why it is both a poor economic investment and a serious environmental hazard to neighbors, especially in the midst of a climate crisis.
Andrada allows us to discover, along with the earliest activists who created a protest movement against this plant, how its planning and permitting were done without any community involvement. Without public knowledge or input, permissions for the peaker plant were granted and MMWEC, a Massachusetts electric company, sold shares of this $85 million project to 14 municipal light departments, including Marblehead.
For most of these light departments, it was a single line on a meeting agenda — Project 2015a — which committed already burdened ratepayers to a plant that will threaten community health, add harmful greenhouse gases to the environment, and because of the standards set by the Massachusetts Legislature’s roadmap bill for decarbonization, will become by 2030 a stranded asset that each town will nonetheless be compelled to continue paying for.
It took a town councilor from Wakefield to discover that an air quality permit had just been issued for a new oil/gas power plant in Peabody. Julie Smith-Galvin could find no records of how the plant was proposed, evaluated, or sold to towns; in 2020 all the required permitting had flown under the radar of politicians, environmental advocates, and citizens.
In his film, Andrada shows how a tidal wave of opposition grew out of the Massachusetts Sierra Club’s reporting on the project. He skillfully interviews community leaders, environmental and climate activists, and politicians as they learn, become upset, and then organize to try and stop the peaker plant. An alarmed citizenry attended two public hearings, made many political appeals, staged multiple protests, supported a group that waged a hunger strike, and attempted to educate the public about the way this plant further burdens communities like Peabody and Salem, which are already suffering from an excess of polluters.
Yet these questions remain: Who is really making these decisions? Why isn’t state government conducting required health and safety studies? Why isn’t the state enforcing its own laws regarding climate justice communities? Why are ratepayers being coerced into supporting a hazardous $85 million energy facility when cleaner, safer options are now available through renewable energy and battery storage? Who is making money from this?
Steve Andrada acknowledges the organizations and other filmmakers who contributed to his work, constructing a unique, collective sense of what is needed to bring about real change in this society. It is now 2023, and the plant, despite the concerted efforts of many, is in the process of being built. This son of Peabody leaves us with an enormous amount of knowledge, painful questions and a renewed determination to see that another fossil fuel plant never goes online here.
At its premiere to a full house that rose to its feet at the conclusion, Andrada has generously made his film available. You can find it online by googling “YouTube Stop the Peabody Peaker”, or at https://youtu.be/_Ur58nZO4oY or http://vimeo.com/794944943.
Linda Weltner is a former Boston Globe At Home columnist and a member of the UU Church of Marblehead’s Climate Matters Group.