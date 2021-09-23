“Everywhere I go, there’s housing being built, but I’m homeless,” said Boston city bus driver Kafi Dixon in the new documentary by James Rutenbeck, “A Reckoning in Boston.” Despite making a decent wage, Dixon could no longer afford her apartment after the rent was jacked up by overdevelopment and gentrification.
Dixon is one of the subjects and producer of the film, which documents the city’s history of racism and the daily struggles of Black folks in Boston. Many, like Dixon, are being pushed out of communities where they have lived for decades. and there are 40,000 people on the waiting list for affordable housing.
“If these people are evicted, WHERE … WILL … THEY … GO?!” exclaims a speaker at a rally in Boston shown in the film.
“A Reckoning in Boston” very powerfully explores systemic racism, economic inequality, street violence, trauma and lack of affordable housing in Boston by looking at the lives of Kafi, Carl Chandler and others living in Dorchester. The film touches a deep emotional core that goes beyond book knowledge and intellect. There is a lot to unpack and the film lends itself well to personal reflection and group discussions.
A Reckoning in Boston will make its North Shore premiere at The Cabot on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. James Rutenbeck and Kafi Dixon will be present to engage the audience in a conversation that will be moderated by The Rev. Manny Faria of St. Peter’s Beverly.
It’s a discussion that Beverly and our North Shore towns need to have. “We don’t have to look any further than Beverly to see examples of racism,” Faria said to his parishioners last week.
At the recent Beverly School Committee meeting, two members of the public questioned the credentials of the only Black member of the committee, Dr. Kenann McKenzie. McKenzie has a PhD in education, directs the Aspire Institute at Boston University and has much experience and many gifts to benefit the city’s students.
Over the summer, a Salem News profile of Abu Toppin, Beverly’s new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, drew racist comments on Facebook and the Salem News website.
Then, during the Labor Day weekend, a Black family with young children from Cambridge were stopped by security and accused of stealing apples at Connors Farm. The Danvers police officer on the scene accused them of “playing the race card” when they questioned why they were being stopped. Their fun fall outing of picking apples with their children was ruined. The farm owner, police chief and town manager all apologized to the family after the incident was covered in the media. The farm owner agreed to have staff take diversity training.
Incidents like these are deeply disturbing to many of us, and traumatizing to those who experience them, but we only hear about them when they become public. We are oblivious to the daily indignities that Black and brown people face. A Reckoning in Boston gives us some insight — and what we see is shocking.
“The film is about what it’s like to spend your life living in a neighborhood in Boston as a Black person, the struggles that you encounter on a daily basis doing things as simply as just trying to live, and trying to make things better, for example maybe having a community garden in your neighborhood and having to try to do it somewhere else,” said Faria. “It’s an outstanding film.”
Boston Globe film critic Ty Burr proclaimed “A Reckoning in Boston” is “A must-see – especially for white people,” following the film’s release at the Independent Film Festival of Boston in May, and that’s because it’s so eye opening and shows us, who are white, how unaware and naive we are.
Rutenbeck himself came to a reckoning while making the film. In the film, he shared his journey, as a white filmmaker from a wealthy Boston suburb, as he became awakened to what life is like for Dixon and Chandler, a grandfather who is raising his grandson.
Rutenbeck started out to make a documentary about students in the Clemente Course in the Humanities in Dorchester, and how studying the humanities can change someone’s life.
The Clemente Course is taught in 34 sites across the U.S. to those who have experienced homelessness, transitioned out of incarceration or faced barriers to a college education.
But over time, James was forced to come to terms with his flawed film premise and own complicity in racist structures. As he spent time with Carl and Kafi, he was awakened to the violence, racism and gentrification that threatened their very place in the city.
The film that he thought would take a year to make morphed and was finally released six years later as “A Reckoning in Boston.”
Rutenbeck also began to ask questions of himself – like, how come when I live only eight miles from Dorchester it is unlikely that I would have met and become friends with Kafi and Carl? What is my part in this racist structure? What can I do to change it?
Are we ready to ask questions of ourselves? There are lots of Black Lives Matter and No Place for Hate signs posted, but what do they mean to us?
For those who have money – are you ready to share your wealth, give opportunities to others? Are we ready to give up some of our white privilege?
Will we speak out and work to change discriminatory policies? Fight for affordable housing and against over development that is pricing so many people, both white and Black, out of the North Shore? Out of Beverly?
What are you willing to do? Where do we start? Come see the film and join the conversation on Thursday, September 23rd, 7:00 pm at The Cabot in Beverly.
For tickets: https://thecabot.org/event/a-reckoning-in-boston-with-filmmaker-discussion
Deborah Gardner Walker is a freelance writer and photographer living in Beverly. She serves on the Racial Justice Commission of the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts.