Essex County is rich with natural places – forest land that is both a home for wildlife and a restorative place to walk, small working farms that provide food and pastoral serenity, and the vital Great Marsh that is the living connection between land and sea.
But keeping these treasured places intact is a challenge, and every year natural, open land is lost to development.
One important tool for protecting local land is the Conservation Land Tax Credit (CLTC). With the CLTC, landowners can get value in the form of a tax credit for land they donate. More information about this program can be found at the Massachusetts Land Trust Coalition’s Policy page, available here: massland.org/programs/policy#priorities.
The CLTC helps protect Essex County’s natural land. As one example, Greenbelt has an agreement with Haverhill landowners to protect 19 acres that will complete the protection of a 42-acre farm and woodlands — also prime watershed land — that was threatened with development last year. The landowners agreed to a price significantly below market value because of the $75,000 Conservation Land Tax Credit. However, due to the current $2 million annual CLTC cap, the landowners have to wait until 2024 to conserve their land with Greenbelt. Many land owners can’t afford the wait.
Given the program’s popularity and proven success in protecting important conservation lands, advocates, including Greenbelt, The Nature Conservancy, the Massachusetts Land Trust Coalition, and others, are asking for the legislature to increase the cap to a minimum of $5 million annually.
We applaud state Rep. Brad Jones and state Sen. Bruce Tarr for their leadership on efforts to raise the annual cap. We thank state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante as vice chair of House Ways and Means and the full House for its recent unanimous votes to add CLTC to the state budget. It is now time for the Senate to join their House colleagues to vote to increase the cap of the Conservation Land Tax Credit Program so that we can continue to protect our natural heritage, and build a more resilient future for our communities.
Kate Bowditch is the president of Essex County Greenbelt. Since 1961, Greenbelt has protected more than 18,400 acres of local land, and owns and maintains dozens of reservations throughout Essex County for public access and enjoyment. For more information, visit ecga.org or call 978-768-7241.