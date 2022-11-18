Motorists are illegally passing stopped school buses at epidemic levels — 41.8 million violations throughout a 180-day school year, in fact. According to the 2022 survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services, America’s motoring public are illegally passing school buses at “epidemic levels.”
Four Massachusetts children, that we know about, were struck by motorists who failed to stop in 2014, 2021 and 2022. Violations are increasing at an alarmingly rapid rate and motorists are not only endangering the lives of children, they are getting away with it. It is required by law to stop for a school bus on both sides of the road when the lights are flashing and the stop sign is out. Once the yellow lights start flashing, drivers need to slow down and prepare to stop. Red flashing lights and the extended stop sign indicate the school bus has stopped to let students on or off.
This is one of the first rules of the road we learn in driving school. Children are taught and should be able to expect that cars will stop for them so they can safely get on or off the bus and also cross the street. This is my child’s first year taking the bus. I had no idea motorists were ignoring this law until I saw it for myself. I did some research because I was shocked this was happening and found that unless you are driving a school bus, or actively involved in combating the problem, people have no idea how bad the situation really is.
I also discovered there are multiple bills “concerning the safety of school children embarking and disembarking school buses” that can be found on malegislature.gov and that for 11 years, the Massachusetts State Legislature has failed to pass a bill that will authorize the use of a camera system to capture live video imaging of vehicles illegally passing the school bus and would therefore enforce the law by issuing a citation in the mail.
I’ve been researching the “bus stop-arm camera” program and learned that technology companies can provide the cameras and implement the program with no up-front cost to the state as revenue from the fines can cover the costs. They are finding that this type of video monitoring not only enforces the law but also reduces the number of repeat offenses considerably. “At least 24 states have school bus stop-arm camera laws,” says the National Conference of State Legislatures.
It’s sickening to know that technology exists, our lawmakers are aware of the problem, and yet they continue to kick this can down the road. Our lawmakers can amend existing laws to work around the obstacles, and in this parent’s mind, reject any objections. I’ve heard privacy is a concern. Since when does the privacy of someone endangering children’s lives override protecting them? I’ve been told that it takes a long time to pass a bill. Think about how much you’ve accomplished in 11 years. Kids are getting hit by cars, drivers are getting worse. How many kids need to get hurt or killed before anything is done?
Why isn’t there a massive “Stop for the bus” or “Don’t hit a kid” awareness campaign from the state? Is “minding the plows” more important than our children? Bus companies, especially the drivers, welcome the technology. Mark Healey, owner of Healey Bus Company says: “Keeping the kids safe is our number one priority. Every day we talk to our drivers about safety, we provide safety education classes regularly and we are doing everything that we are supposed to be doing to keep the children safe, but we need the public to do their part too.” Well, this mom is doing her part.
I am creating my own awareness campaign for this very serious problem. I am talking to politicians, the media and anyone who will listen. I also started an online petition urging the Mass. Legislature to pass the School Bus Stop-Arm Camera bill into law. This is a no-brainer folks — put the cameras on the outside of the buses, issue citations and reduce the number of repeat violations — all with no upfront costs to the state and taxpayers — to save kid’s lives.
To support this initiative, please visit www.change.org/stopschoolbuspassing.
To voice your support, you can call the leader in your district and urge them to pass the bus stop-arm camera law. Their information can be found on https://malegislature.gov/Legislators/Leadership.
Maria Scheri lives in Peabody and is an employee of the North of Boston Media Group.